South Africans keen on switching to EVs, hybrid cars

More than 40% of South Africans are considering purchasing an electrified vehicle in the next five years, according to a recent survey by Ford, with most preferring hybrid technology.

As part of its multi-market research, Ford spoke with South African car owners and those looking to buy a new car to understand how they viewed electrified vehicles so that it could be better prepared in its pursuit of an electric future.

“This research highlights the need for continued efforts to educate the public about electrified vehicles; address concerns about cost, range, and infrastructure; and promote the benefits of electric mobility,” says Sunil Sewmohan, executive director, Product Marketing at Ford South Africa.

The research revealed key insights about South African drivers, including: