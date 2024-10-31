Channelwise Awards breaks records

A record-breaking number of reseller partners have already cast their votes in the Channelwise Awards Survey – and there are still 10 days to go before voting closes at midnight on 8 November 2024.

As if more incentive is needed, this year one lucky voter will receive a 55-inch television prize – simply by completing the survey.

“For those resellers who still haven’t voted, this is your chance to join the almost 1 900 resellers who have already voted, and make sure your voice is heard,” says Channelwise editor Mark Davison.

“Over 15 years, the Channelwise Awards have established themselves as the most prestigious and sought-after honour in the local IT distribution channel,” Davison adds. “They are the only totally independent awards in the industry where the reseller community gets the opportunity to vote for the distributors they feel have provided them with the best service throughout the year.

“And the fact that we have already reached a record number of reseller votes in this year’s survey – with still more than a week to go before the closing deadline (midnight, 8 November) – is testament to just how critically resellers view their distributors as part of their business.

“The awards are always hotly contested and the margin between winning and losing is often no more than single-digit votes,” Davison adds. “So I would urge resellers who haven’t yet voted to complete the survey – it literally only takes a couple of minutes; but your vote could well be the difference in your favourite distributor taking home one of the industry’s most valued trophies.”

The Channelwise team ensures that the Awards grow and adapt to the changing technology market.

“As we do every year, we’ve consulted widely in the channel to ensure the Channelwise Awards remain as relevant as they have always been,” says Davison. “We’ve tweaked the online survey to reflect this input and also to make it simpler and quicker for resellers to get their responses to us.”

This year, the survey consists of 10 sections:

Infrastructure Hardware

Data Centre Software

Networking and Connectivity

Energy and Power Solutions

Printers and Consumables

End User Computing

Cybersecurity

Security/Surveillance

Software and Services

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

“There is also a quick poll where we determine what technologies resellers are investigating and may be planning to adopt in the near future,” Davison says. “This is a very useful indicator for vendors and distributors in determining where their channel partners are focusing and where they are heading.”

In addition to the coveted Distributor of the Year Award there is also the ever-popular Customer Care Award.

The Channelwise Awards survey can be accessed HERE.

Voting will close at midnight on 8 November 2024.