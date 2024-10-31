Collaboration key for Africa’s clean energy progress

Energy access is undeniably one of the most crucial components of modern living. Reliable energy supply ensures that economies are growing by supporting critical industries like mining, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare and education, while improving the lives of billions of people.

Across Africa, about 600-million people do not have access to reliable power, and while the continent contributes to the global need for energy, there has been a considerable shift in recent years to address these energy needs.

PwC’s new “Africa Energy Review 2024: Driving energy access through collaboration” report looks at key developments influencing change across Africa’s energy landscape, assessing the progress made towards a just energy transition, looking at gas as the bridge to a greener future, and highlighting the importance and power of multi-sector collaboration.

In 2023, clean generation capacity on the continent increased by 7,1% while fossil fuel generation increased by 0,1% for a total generation increase of 1,8%.

Andries Rossouw, PwC Africa energy utilities and resources leader, says: “We anticipate that clean power generated in Africa will increase to 25% by 2025 as growth in solar, wind capacity and hydro generated power continues.

“While Africa has seen an overall increase in clean energy generating capacity, actual power generated in 2023 increased by less than 1% from the previous year.

“Power generated over the last decade has increased by 12,5%, which is four times less than the increased capacity,” Rossouw adds. “This is due to ageing fossil fuel plants – particularly coal-fired power stations – with declining availability factors and weather-dependent non-dispatchable solar PV and wind replacing that supply with lower efficiency factors.”

North Africa’s energy landscape is evolving with a strong oil and gas sector alongside a growing emphasis on renewable energy sources that include wind, solar and green hydrogen. Key players like Egypt, Algeria and Morocco are using their resource wealth to transition towards renewables while maintaining their positions as natural gas exporters.

In East Africa, countries like Kenya, Ethiopia and Tanzania are making strides in expanding renewable energy and improving rural electrification. With major projects like the Lake Turkana Wind Farm, Kenya has achieved over 75% electricity access and aims for 100% renewable generation by 2030.

Meanwhile, southern Africa has positioned itself as a leader in renewable energy development, particularly in solar and wind where South Africa dominates with 90% of the region’s investments. The country has also registered 105 new generation facilities in 2024.

Julie Rosa, associate director: energy team at PwC South Africa, says there has been considerable liberalisation of the sector, which is driving to new investment.

A key issue is transmission, she adds. The $6,3-billion Transmission Development Programme aims to add 30 000 MW of renewable energy, along with 14 000km of new transmission lines over the next five years.

Namibia is focusing on renewable buildout to support green hydrogen production, capitalising on its abundant solar and wind resources, with its oil and gas finds likely to make it a new regional energy hub.

“Despite significant advancements across these regions, challenges remain in infrastructure and financing, underscoring the need for continued investment and collaboration to meet growing energy demands and a transition to sustainable energy systems,” says Pedro Omontuemhen, PwC Africa oil and gas leader.

“Several factors have caused the global energy landscape to shift dramatically in recent years – with the post-pandemic recovery, geopolitical tensions and climate challenges being among them – and these have made Africa’s energy poverty more poignant. However, we are seeing greater commitments to leveraging renewable energy resources more heavily globally and in Africa.”

Key development across Africa include:

South Africa: South Africa has made considerable progress toward liberalising its energy sector, with a major update being the signing of the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act in August 2024. This act introduces sweeping reforms designed to create a competitive electricity market and modernise the sector, aligning with the country’s goals to end load-shedding and secure long-term energy stability.

Egypt: Progress continues with the construction of the 4.8GW El Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant—the country’s first nuclear plant.

Uganda: Construction progresses on the 1,443km East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) transporting crude oil to Tanzania. The entire operation is expected to be completed in 2025, boosting regional energy security and economic growth.

Senegal/Mauritania: Phase 1 of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Project, an LNG project, is set to begin operation at the end of 2024, with the project expected to produce 2.5 million tons of gas annually from 15 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves.

Mozambique: Mphanda Nkuwa Hydropower Project, a $5-billion initiative generating 1 500 MW of hydroelectric power for clean and affordable electricity, is set to begin construction by the end of 2024.

Namibia: Significant oil and natural gas discoveries and a government advancement of its US$10 billion Green Hydrogen Initiative are positioning Namibia as a key player in Africa’s energy transition.

Driving factors

In PwC’s report, key stakeholders highlight the need for investment in infrastructure and technology to enhance grid efficiency, energy storage and resilience.

There is a strong push for greater collaboration across borders, public-private partnerships, and regulatory reforms which we know are crucial for attracting investment and fostering innovation.

“This way, large-scale projects like Morocco’s Noor Solar Complex and fostering energy security through competitive markets are possible,” says Rosa.

While a just energy transition is also the direction in which we should all be moving, for Africa, it must learn to maximise its value from fossil fuels while this transition happens.

“The recent gas and oil discoveries in Namibia and Mozambique are poised to boost economic growth by creating jobs, enhancing energy security and attracting foreign investment,” says Roelof van Huyssteen, PwC South Africa energy law and strategy senior manager.

“At the same time, we need to continue with the momentum we have gained on the renewable energy front, capitalising from the continent’s vast natural resources, which will help reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and promote sustainable growth.”

Technological advancements also play a crucial role in advancing Africa’s energy landscape. Examples include AI-driven energy management that enhances energy efficiency, reliability and access, paving the way for a resilient and sustainable energy future.