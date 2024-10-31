Spend on AI tech could hit $337bn in 2025

Organisations across all industries are strategically pivoting towards AI (artificial intelligence) to build resilient, AI-driven enterprises.

This is among the findings from IDC’s FutureScape report, outlining IDC’s top 10 predictions shaping the future of the IT industry.

This year’s predictions underscore the urgent need to accelerate the AI pivot, advocating for strategic, long-term investments in advanced AI-enabled capabilities. Over the past 18 months, organisations of all sizes and industries engaged in extensive hyper-experimentation with AI.

In 2025, IDC anticipates a shift from experimentation to reinvention. This shift will be driven by the introduction of AI agents, renovations in data, infrastructure, and cloud to deliver scalable ‘answers,’ and an enhanced focus on resilience through sound economics and pervasive cyber-recovery.

Supporting this transformation, IDC forecasts that worldwide spending on AI-supporting technologies will surpass $749-billion by 2028.

Notably, IDC reports 67% of the projected $227-billion AI spending in 2025 will come from enterprises embedding AI capabilities into their core business operations, surpassing investments in leading cloud and digital service providers.

“In the evolving landscape of AI, the future hinges on our ability to not just experiment, but to strategically pivot – transforming experimentation into sustainable innovation,” says Rick Villars, group vice-president: worldwide research at IDC. “As we embrace AI, we need to prioritize relevance, urgency, and resourcefulness to forge resilient enterprises that thrive in a data-driven world.”

IDC’s FutureScape 2025 research focuses on the external drivers poised to reshape the global business ecosystem over the next 12 to 24 months. It also examines the challenges that technology and IT teams will encounter as they define, build, and govern the technologies required to thrive in a digital-first world.

A closer look at IDC’s top 10 worldwide IT industry predictions reveals the following: