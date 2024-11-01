AI drives a surge in skills development needs

As digital and AI trends continue to disrupt work, 85% of business leaders agree that the need for skills development will dramatically increase over the next three years, according to Gartner.

According to a June 2024 Gartner survey of 330 business leaders, 93% agreed that their role is to ensure their workforce has the time and resources to continuously learn.

“In the context of today’s AI fueled accelerated disruption, many business leaders feel learning is too slow to respond to the volume, variety, and velocity of skills needs,” says Chantal Steen, senior director, Global Advisory in the Gartner HR practice. “L&D must become more agile to respond to changes faster and deliver learning more rapidly and more cost effectively.”

To help champion a new era of learning, Gartner has created the AI-Era Learning Manifesto (see Figure 1). The Manifesto includes a set of values that will help unite all stakeholders and a set of principles to guide learning delivery.

According to the June 2024 Gartner Survey, enterprises that deliver the best business outcomes from their learning use a set of agile learning practices at least 1.5 times more than other enterprises.

L&D leaders should follow these three recommendations to create a more agile learning environment:

Connect learning and earning to target business and talent outcomes

Outcome-driven learning benefits both the enterprise and its employees by connecting the learning activities with realising target outcomes.

“For organisations, learning produces the skills critical for adapting to change and executing a competitive strategy which, in turn, maximises earning outcomes,” explains Steen. “The benefit of learning for employees is growing their skills to perform well amid change and advance their value, career, and earning potential.”

Leaders can co-create narratives with their teams to help shift their view of learning so they see learning as a vital part of their work that achieves tangible results, rather than time away from work that drains productivity.

Adopt agile learning values to unite all stakeholders

Leaders can unite their teams’ mindsets around effective learning practices by adopting the five values in Gartner’s AI-Era Learning Manifesto:

Business outcomes over knowledge gained

Growth mindset over current skill set

Skills-based agility over role-based stability

Embedded learning over “off-the-job” training

Community compounding over individual learning

By embracing learning values, employees will become more energised and learning will be more effective, driving key business outcomes.

Harness agile learning principles to speed and scale impact

L&D leaders can revitalise learning programmes by combining emerging capabilities with proven methods – such as experiential and social learning – that provide learners the opportunity to apply their new skills on the job.

The delivery of skills development programmes is critical. Utilising the AI-Era Learning Manifesto as a guide, leaders can maximise learning efficacy when designing and delivering new training. By leveraging these principles, organisations will see more employee-led growth, which will better drive outcomes at speed and scale in this AI era.