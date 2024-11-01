iStore adds Apple Intelligence training

Apple Intelligence – a personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac – is now available.

Apple Intelligence integrates generative models into iPhone, iPad, and Mac, offering context-aware, personalised assistance across apps and tasks.

It includes features features like enhanced Writing Tools, Image Playground, and a reimagined Siri, while maintaining Apple’s commitment to privacy.

As part of the launch, iStore is offering iStore Meets sessions – free training events designed to help users get the most out of Apple Intelligence’s powerful tools.

Customers can book dedicated one-hour training sessions or join daily Apple Intelligence sessions at any iStore, held at 12pm and 2pm. All these sessions are free and designed for users of all levels.

“We’re excited to help our customers unlock the potential of Apple Intelligence,” says Chris Dodd, iStore CEO. “Our iStore Meets sessions provide the perfect platform for users to explore how this innovative technology can simplify tasks, inspire creativity, and organise their lives – all while ensuring privacy remains a top priority.”