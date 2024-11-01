Telematics credited with big drop in road incidents

Commercial transport operators in South Africa have reported a 78% reduction in road incidents – from 1 313 last year to 286 this year – according to the third annual Webfleet Road Safety Report 2024.

Enhanced driver training, increased adoption of telematics, and strategic fleet management are cited as key reasons for the improved safety, according to the report.

Building on the insights of the 2023 survey, this year’s report highlights significant improvements in incident reduction – primarily driven by the implementation of telematics and advanced artificial intelligence (AI) technologies which inform better decision-making.

This year’s survey participants managed 66 177 vehicles, a significant increase from 7 948 in the previous year.

Granted, one respondent accounted for 50 000 vehicles, skewing the overall fleet size – however, excluding this outlier – the adjusted sample still represented 16 177 vehicles and reflecting a 104% increase in the number of vehicles represented.

Most respondents operated in Gauteng (80%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (61%), and the Western Cape (42%). Interestingly, Mpumalanga ranked as the fourth largest province, accounting for 41% of distribution. There was also a rise in specialised transport sectors such as hazardous materials and refrigerated goods, reflecting evolving logistics trends.

Fatigue and speeding remain critical concerns for fleet operators, with the 2024 report revealing persistent issues such as long driving hours and inadequate rest despite wellness initiatives and stricter rest policy enforcement.

Emphasising driver wellness is seen as vital to the reduction of incidents as respondents noted that “a well-rested driver is less likely to make mistakes”.

Additionally, there is a growing focus on distracted driving – particularly mobile phone use – which was less of a concern in 2023. One respondent remarked: “Distracted driving is becoming as dangerous as speeding”.

The report also revealed that 35% of incidents occur throughout the day; with 29% indicating that incidents are more likely to happen at night; while only 8% noted that incidents are least frequent in the morning.

“Over the past 12 months, many videos shared on social media have highlighted incidents involving trucks including speeding and overtaking on blind rises or corners,” says Justin Manson, sales director at Webfleet South Africa. “While these situations are concerning, it is important to acknowledge the complexities that drivers face on the road.

“Our focus remains on supporting truck drivers by enhancing training, promoting safe driving practices, and leveraging technology to reduce risks,” Manson adds. “Together, we can address these challenges and improve road safety for everyone. This year, we found that speeding, human error, and driving under the influence still accounted for a combined weighted average of 33% of the causes of incidents on South African roads.”

A significant number of fleet operators prioritise regular driver training on road safety and regulatory compliance – with 36% conducting training annually, and 32% doing so quarterly.

While 52% of companies manage training in-house, 18% outsource it and 30% adopt a blended approach. For external providers, selection is influenced by formal tenders, accreditation, and the ability to deliver vehicle-specific training.

“Fleet owners and managers must prioritise driver training and further education to address these bad driving habits, maintain safe driving practices, and reduce the likelihood of accidents,” says Manson. “Although this behaviour does not always lead to crashes, it inevitably results in higher operating costs due to increased diesel consumption, vehicle maintenance, and wear-and-tear on tyres. The most effective way to reduce road incidents and cut costs related to human error is through proper training and the use of technology.”

Technological advancements such as telematics showed the significant role that technological interventions have played in not only lowering accident rates, but also delivering cost savings and greater operational efficiency.

Over 90% of fleets from this year’s participants use technology like telematics to monitor vehicles integrating realtime data with driver training and risk-based fleet maintenance to predict and prevent incidents, resulting in fewer collisions and improved safety.

“The importance of technology is clearly reflected in this year’s survey with 80% of respondents indicating that telematics has helped reduce the number of incidents in their fleets,” says Manson. “Each of the annual Webfleet Road Safety reports contain rich insights that all road users can benefit from today. I believe that, assisted by government, our industry can focus on these insights and contributing factors to reduce the number of accidents on our roads.”