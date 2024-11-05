AMD, Fujitsu partner on sustainable AI infrastructure

AMD and Fujitsu have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to form a strategic partnership to create computing platforms for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC).

The partnership, encompassing aspects from technology development to commercialization, will seek to facilitate the creation of open source and energy efficient platforms comprised of advanced processors with superior power performance and highly flexible AI/HPC software and aims to accelerate open-source AI and/or HPC initiatives.

With the rapid spread of AI, including generative AI (GenAI), cloud service providers and end-users are seeking optimised architectures at various price and power per performance configurations.

From end-to-end, AMD supports an open ecosystem, while Fujitsu has worked to develop Fujitsu-Monaka, an Arm-based processor that aims to achieve both high performance and low power consumption. With Fujitsu-Monaka, together with AMD Instinct accelerators, customers have an additional choice to achieve large-scale AI workload processing to whilst attempting to reduce the data center total cost of ownership.

The collaboration will focus on the three strategic areas of engineering, ecosystems, and business, bringing together Fujitsu’s world-leading supercomputer-based advanced CPU technology with industry-leading AMD GPU technology. Under this collaboration, Fujitsu and AMD will target joint development of innovative computing platforms for AI and HPC by 2027.

In addition, based on AMD ROCm software, an open-source AI/HPC software stack for GPUs, and Fujitsu’s Arm-based Fujitsu-Monaka software, Fujitsu and AMD will enhance their collaboration with the open-source community.

Both companies seek to advance the development of open-source AI software that is optimised for the AI computing platforms they will provide, and work to expand the ecosystem.

Fujitsu and AMD will also collaborate on marketing and co-creation with customers to offer these AI computing platforms globally. In addition, to expand AI use cases and promote the societal implementation of AI, based on the computing infrastructure of Fujitsu-Monaka and AMD Instinct accelerators, both companies will collaborate to build an open and more sustainable AI/HPC platform ecosystem, including a joint customer center.

Through this collaboration, Fujitsu and AMD are bringing their respective world-leading technologies together and will promote open-source AI initiatives by offering more sustainable options in both hardware and software that can be utilized by many companies.

Vivek Mahajan, corporate vice-president, chief technology officer and chief people officer at Fujitsu, comments: “Through this strategic partnership with AMD, Fujitsu seeks to accelerate open-source AI initiatives with a shared vision of achieving sustainable computing platforms.

“By combining AMD’s innovative GPU technology with Fujitsu’s low-power/high-performance processor technology, we seek to create an environment in which more companies will be able to utilise AI while reducing the power consumed by data centres.

“I believe this partnership is an important step forward in accelerating Fujitsu’s efforts to achieve a sustainable society.”

Phil Guido, executive vice-president and chief commercial officer of AMD, comments: “By combining our cutting-edge AMD Instinct accelerators with Fujitsu’s advanced low-power processors, we are positioned to deliver high-performance and energy-efficient solutions that will benefit our joint AI and HPC customers.

“Our strategic partnership with Fujitsu not only underscores our commitment to innovation but also highlights our dedication to Japan, where we recognize the importance of local partnerships and expertise.

“As we continue to expand our relationships in Japan, we are excited about the opportunities to create a more sustainable computing infrastructure that aligns with Japan’s technological leadership and commitment to sustainability.”