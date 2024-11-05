Equipment buy-back rate set to change

Xperien has urged businesses to start preparing for important buy-back rate changes in 2025. These changes stem from the introduction of Windows 11, the rise of AI-enabled devices, and increasing environmental concerns about outdated equipment.

Wale Arewa, CEO of Xperien, says laptops from the 6th generation or older will no longer offer a return on investment or buy-back value in 2025. “Laptops older than six years, especially those from Intel’s 6th generation and earlier, will become less viable, driving the need for proactive asset disposal.”

This is due to four key factors:

Energy inefficiency: Older laptops consume more power, increasing operational costs and their environmental impact.

Performance limitations: Devices more than six years old struggle to support modern operating systems and applications, leading to slower performance and reduced productivity.

Cost of refurbishment: Refurbishing outdated laptops often costs more than their resale value, making upgrades economically unfeasible.

Diminishing market demand: There is decreasing demand for older technology in the resale market, further reducing their value.

To address these challenges, Arewa says Xperien will adjust its rates to reflect the increased complexity of managing outdated IT equipment. Businesses are encouraged to assess their current infrastructure and begin transitioning to newer devices that meet the requirements of Windows 11, which will be the only version supported after October 2025.

In addition, Xperien will offer clients the option of using its auction platform as an alternative to traditional IT asset disposal (ITAD) methods. This platform allows clients to sell their equipment directly but will incur costs that must be managed on a per-project basis.