Westcon-Comstor extends Weblib distribution

Westcon-Comstor has announced an expansion of its partnership with intelligent WiFi solutions vendor Weblib to cover the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

The two companies have a long-standing relationship in France. Under the newly-expanded distribution agreement, Westcon-Comstor will work with its EMEA-wide network of channel partners to scale adoption of Weblib’s UCOPIA Wi-Fi solution for enterprises, trade shows, stadiums and public sector organisations.

Weblib/UCOPIA lets its partners maintain complete control over their networks while gaining valuable privacy-compliant insights into usage behaviour. Its solutions are used in sectors such as retail, hospitality, education and healthcare, helping to increase customer satisfaction while improving operational efficiency.

Weblib’s technology partners include existing Westcon-Comstor vendors Cisco, HPE, Extreme Networks, Juniper Networks and Ruckus Networks. Compatibility between Weblib’s UCOPIA solution and these vendors’ products will enable Westcon-Comstor to accelerate growth by giving partners and their customers access to integrated multi-vendor solutions.

“It’s a real honour to be taking our successful collaboration with Weblib UCOPIA to the regional stage through this EMEA-wide agreement,” says Marianne Nickenig, vice-president: networking EMEA and vice-president: revenue operations EU and Westcon Europe at Westcon-Comstor.

“Our two businesses have a strong relationship built on a history of trust, collaboration and working to achieve shared goals. We look forward to scaling the Weblib business across the region, fuelled by its in-demand technology and its integrations and partnerships with several of our key strategic vendors.”

Sébastien Bloch, vice-president of sales at Weblib, adds: “Our mission is to deliver world-class connectivity and outstanding user experiences, and our distribution partners including Westcon-Comstor are central to this. Based on our successful collaboration in France, we are excited to what we can achieve with Westcon-Comstor across the wider EMEA region.”