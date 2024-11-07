Campus NaaS startups poised for bigger share of the pie

Projects that Campus Network as a Service (CNaaS) startups with LAN-as-a-Utility offer will grow faster than other types of CNaaS offerings and represent a third of all CNaaS revenues by 2028, says a new report from Dell’Oro Group.

“Startups such as Nile, Meter, Join Digital, and Ramen are ramping up to deploy a significant amount of Campus NaaS equipment over the next year,” says Siân Morgan, Enterprise Wireless LAN research director at Dell’Oro Group. These companies are adding to their portfolios with complementary products such as 5G solutions and working on scaling their businesses by forging partnerships.

“HPE maintains the largest breadth offers in the CNaaS Enabler category,” adds Morgan. “We’ve seen an acceleration in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in most of the major LAN vendors, especially those that have a high adoption of Public Cloud-Managed LAN solutions. The data indicates that the tides may be turning on subscription licence price erosion seen over the past few years.”

Additional highlights from the Campus NaaS and Public Cloud-Managed LAN Advanced Research Report include: