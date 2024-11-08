Dell adds AI experiences to the modern workspace

Dell Technologies is bringing a comprehensive portfolio of AI PCs and workstations to the modern workplace.

“From running complex AI workloads on workstations to using day-to-day AI-powered applications on laptops, the AI PC will be an important investment that pays dividends in productivity and paves the way to a smarter, more efficient future,” says Haidi Nossair, senior director: client solutions group for META at Dell Technologies, speaking at Dell Technologies Forum in Johannesburg yesterday.

“Dell’s advantage starts with offering more AI PCs across the commercial portfolio from day one, catering to South African businesses’ unique needs and giving them the ability to start futureproofing for AI today.”

The neural processing unit (NPU)–equipped AI PC will grow from nearly 50-million units in 2024 to more than 167-million in 2027, representing almost 60% of all PC shipments worldwide. The NPU adds an AI acceleration engine that can take on more dedicated AI tasks, freeing up the CPU and GPU to do other things. This creates a more responsive experience and enhances performance, security, battery life and productivity.

With a new line-up of Latitude laptops and Precision mobile workstations, Dell will offer customers the broadest portfolio of commercial AI laptops and mobile workstations, from entry-level to ultra-premium laptops and workstation options. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors with Intel vPro®, Dell commercial PCs drive AI workloads and unlock new levels of productivity and efficiencies.

For example, employees can now:

Collaborate more effectively. Combining the benefits of the NPU to offload capabilities like auto-framing, background blur and eye-tracking with the power efficiency of Intel Core Ultra processors gives workers up to 38% more battery life and valuable working time in a day packed with online meetings.

Create content faster. By distributing AI processing across the CPU, GPU and now NPU, users can create generative AI images over five times faster with Stable Diffusion, a text-to-image model.

Work more securely in a hybrid work environment. More ISVs will continue to build applications for the AI PC. For example, Dell is working with CrowdStrike and Intel to offload security functions onto the device via the NPU. This provides more comprehensive threat detection, helping customers swiftly detect malicious sites and security vulnerabilities with reduced latency compared to cloud-based solutions.

Stay in the flow of work. The portfolio features Windows 11 and a Copilot key to make it even easier to get things done and stay in the flow of work. With the press of a key, users have faster access to their everyday AI companion.

The company is also adding Dell Services, in order to:

Maximise PC uptime and improve productivity with new self-healing capabilities through the ProSupport Suite for PCs. Customers who connect to Dell’s SupportAssist technology can leverage telemetry and AI to fix PC issues without human intervention. This lets IT activate Dell-authored scripts to autonomously correct blue screen errors, thermal issues and more across their entire fleet of PCs.

Keep PC fleet refreshes on track and on budget with Dell’s managed services. When customers need new AI devices, Dell provides detailed planning, forecasting and supply chain management to enable timely, targeted multi-vendor device rollouts.

Adopt and maximise GenAI investments with Digital Employee Experience Services for Gen AI. These services equip employees with the tools and technology tailored for their diverse roles.

Product highlights