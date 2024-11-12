The double-edged sword of AI

Fraud is a timeless challenge that has evolved with society, and no organisation is immune to its risks. It can manifest in many ways, ranging from simple misrepresentations to highly sophisticated schemes.

Today, technology is deeply embedded in both our personal and professional lives, offering countless benefits – but it also presents new avenues for fraudulent activity, especially in data-rich sectors like insurance, writes Zaakir Mohamed, director and head of corporate investigations and forensics at CMS South Africa.

In the past five years, technological advancements have enabled most businesses to transition to remote work setups, proving the versatility and resilience of modern technology. Among the most talked-about innovations today is artificial intelligence (AI). While it may seem like a recent phenomenon, AI has been part of our lives for quite some time. AI has been subtly integrated into many aspects of everyday life, such as, for example, the algorithms that power social media platforms.

Machine learning and beyond

AI has now entered a ubiquitous era, where conversations now revolve around machine learning and systems that can process and analyse data at unprecedented speeds. The potential benefits of this evolution are immense. AI is helping to streamline operations, identify patterns that humans might overlook and provide critical insights through data analysis across a wide range of industries.

For sectors where data is central to operations – like the insurance industry – this means the ability to quickly detect anomalies in customer applications, identify potentially fraudulent activities, and enhance the accuracy of policy underwriting.

In the insurance industry, AI can analyse customer data to detect patterns during the application process. This could involve verifying whether a policyholder is a genuine individual or a malicious threat actor attempting to obtain a policy for fraudulent means. In this way, AI can ensure that insurance analysts no longer need to manually sift through vast datasets, making the identification of malicious patterns more efficient and accurate.

Additionally, advanced AI systems can aid in forensic data analysis, providing investigators with relevant information quickly, to expedite investigations allowing for the efficient and effective use of resources during the investigative process.

How AI presents opportunities for fraudsters

Yet, as with any powerful tool, AI’s advantages come with significant risks. The same technologies that can empower businesses to operate more effectively can also be exploited by those with malicious intent. Fraudsters and organised crime syndicates have been quick to adapt to emerging technologies, using AI to execute more sophisticated fraudulent schemes.

One of the clearest examples of this is in the realm of phishing attacks. Where phishing emails were once relatively easy to spot due to spelling errors and generic language, AI-generated messages have become far more convincing. This new breed of phishing attack looks more legitimate, making it easier for cybercriminals to deceive unsuspecting individuals and businesses.

AI can also be used to draft malicious code, which can be deployed in large-scale cyberattacks. AI-powered tools are being used by fraudsters to assist in creating harmful software, providing yet another avenue for malicious threat actors to target data-rich industries like insurance.

The insurance sector is particularly vulnerable to such attacks because of the extensive volume of personal information it holds. This data makes insurance companies attractive targets for cybercriminals looking to commit identity theft or other financial crimes. The perception that insurers manage substantial sums of money can further incentivise fraudulent attempts, whether from organised criminals or even individual policyholders who might inflate claims during times of financial hardship.

Businesses must balance risk and opportunity

Despite these risks, AI should not be viewed solely as a threat. It still holds significant potential for combating fraud when used responsibly. By leveraging AI’s ability to analyse vast datasets, insurers can detect unusual patterns that might indicate fraudulent claims or activities. This not only reduces the potential for financial loss but also enhances the overall efficiency of fraud detection efforts.

Organisations must embrace AI in a manner that is ethical and responsible. Denying the use of these technologies could leave businesses lagging in an era where data and digitalisation drive competitive advantage. At the same time, it is crucial for insurers to understand the risks associated with AI and implement measures to mitigate them effectively. This might involve upskilling employees to recognise AI-driven fraud tactics and adopting robust data security protocols to safeguard against cyber threats.

Looking ahead

As we look towards 2025 and beyond, data-driven industries like insurance find themselves at a crossroads, with the use of AI providing both opportunities as well as challenges. AI is not just a distant concept but a tangible part of our daily lives, shaping how industries like insurance manage risk, detect fraud, and protect their clients. Understanding its potential, both as a tool for progress and a weapon for fraudsters, is critical. With the right approach, businesses can leverage AI to stay ahead of fraudsters while ensuring that they provide a secure and trustworthy service to their clients.

As technology continues to advance, businesses must strike a balance between innovation and vigilance. By doing so, they can ensure that AI serves as a powerful ally – rather than a liability – in the fight against fraud.