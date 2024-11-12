Voting for Channelwise Awards closing soon

Voting for the prestigious Channelwise Awards survey will close at midnight on 14 November 2024.
The Channelwise Awards give South Africa’s IT reseller partners the opportunity voice their opinion and vote for the vendors and distributors they most enjoy working with.
The survey consists of 10 sections:
- Infrastructure Hardware
- Data Centre Software
- Networking and Connectivity
- Energy and Power Solutions
- Printers and Consumables
- End User Computing
- Cybersecurity
- Security/Surveillance
- Software and Services
- Components, Peripherals and Accessories
There is also a quick poll where Channelwise gauges what technologies resellers are investigating and may be planning to adopt in the near future.
In addition to the coveted Distributor of the Year Award there is also the ever-popular Customer Care Award.
Resellers simply pick which sections they wish to vote in, and follow the prompts in the simple and quick-to-use check box format
The Channelwise Awards survey can be accessed HERE.