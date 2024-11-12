Voting for Channelwise Awards closing soon

Voting for the prestigious Channelwise Awards survey will close at midnight on 14 November 2024.

The Channelwise Awards give South Africa’s IT reseller partners the opportunity voice their opinion and vote for the vendors and distributors they most enjoy working with.

The survey consists of 10 sections:

Infrastructure Hardware

Data Centre Software

Networking and Connectivity

Energy and Power Solutions

Printers and Consumables

End User Computing

Cybersecurity

Security/Surveillance

Software and Services

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

There is also a quick poll where Channelwise gauges what technologies resellers are investigating and may be planning to adopt in the near future.

In addition to the coveted Distributor of the Year Award there is also the ever-popular Customer Care Award.

Resellers simply pick which sections they wish to vote in, and follow the prompts in the simple and quick-to-use check box format

The Channelwise Awards survey can be accessed HERE.