Google invests in local startups

Google has unveiled the 2024 cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa: Black Founders programme with each of them set to receive up to R1-million in non-dilutive funding, as well as up to R3,6-million in Google Cloud credits.

“We are acutely aware of the crucial role that entrepreneurs play in the survival and sustainability of the economy and the contribution these businesses make to social development,” says Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of Startup Ecosystem for Africa at Google. “Aside from the funding and credits they will receive, Google will also be providing one-on-one training and networking with mentors to address the unique challenges faced by each business.”

The selected startups include:

Aveade: An online marketplace connecting buyers and sellers with a focus on accessibility and diverse product offerings.

Breaze Delivery: An on-demand delivery platform that connects businesses with a network of drivers to facilitate fast and efficient deliveries.

Mapha Logistics: Empowering township, peri-urban, and rural merchants with innovative digital tools to streamline their business operations.

Swagshack: An online street fashion order and delivery service that serves as an intermediary between upcoming fashion brands and customers.

Vuleka: An ecommerce and fintech platform that connects informal township businesses to customers through both online and offline channels.

Wisi-Oi: A video-based resell fashion platform, revolutionizing the way people buy and sell pre-loved fashion.

These startups are among a growing number of African businesses which are actively working to address the socio-economic needs of communities. While more needs to be done to ensure to support entrepreneurs on the continent encouraging progress has been made. This is evidenced by capital flow for startups in South Africa exceeding R3-billion for the first time in 2023.

“It’s encouraging to see the positive move toward enabling more startups within the tech ecosystem – all of which will ultimately foster digital transformation and drive inclusion and accessibility for communities across South Africa and the continent at large,” says Aiyegbusi.