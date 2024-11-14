Africa could unlock potential with AI

Kathy Gibson reports from Africa Tech Festival – Africa, rich in culture and human potential, is standing at the cusp of an artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

Large language models, blockchain, and the Internet of Things all hold out immense potential to propel the continent towards a prosperous and sustainable future, says Bernardo Mariano Jr, chief IT officer and assistant secretary-general at the United Nations.

“AI-powered tools can significantly improve the life and livelihoods of Africans,” he says. “In agriculture, AI can optimise crop yields, reduce waste, and increase outcomes. In the education space, with access to broadband, it can narrow the digital divide.

“AI can facilitate access to financial services or underserved populations, and empower people in remote locations. It can also play a crucial role in extending connectivity to remote and underserved areas, providing access to information, resources, and opportunities.”

But this transformative potential is not without challenges, Mariano points out.

“Without careful planning and equitable distribution, AI could exacerbate existing inequities. And AI that was developed primarily in the global north might not be suitable if the data used to train models doesn’t take into account particularities of the global south. AI systems trained on biased data could perpetuate societal biases and this could result in unfair and discriminatory outcomes.”

As we celebrate the potential of AI in Africa, we cannot ignore the reality of the digital divide, Mariano says. Around the world, 2,6-billion people are still not connected to broadband.

At the same time, only 12% of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are on track, with progress on all of the others stalled.

“So there is a lot of work to be done,” Mariano says. “AI could be an enabler to help reach the SDGs.”

To make sure AI works for Africa, he says governance is key.

“Around the world, governments have responded with rules and regulations. The UN, as a convening power, has issued a landmark report on governing AI for humanity that provides insights and recommendations for eliminating bias and reducing risks.”

The Digital Global Compact is the first major multilateral effort to create standards and build AI everywhere, Mariano says. “It is anchored in human rights and places digitalisation at the centre of internationanal co-operation. It outlines universal principle and actions that will drive a fair and inclusive digital future.”

Some of the elements in the Digital Global Compact include expanded inclusion, closing the digital divide, a secure digital space, human rights, and interoperable data governance.

“We recognise that the use of technology is not just an opportunity, but a necessity to achieve lasting global change,” says Mariano.

“In Africa, all stakeholders: public sector, private sector, NGOs, civil society, academia, and all communities need to work together to ensure we develop local talent and achieve our SDGs.

“The time for action is now,” Mariano says. “Technology is a partner and a force that can elevate human potential and improve outcomes in health education and other areas – and we need to unlock Africa’s potential by leveraging the transformative power of emerging technologies.”