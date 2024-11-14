MTN SA, Huawei in SA’s first 5.5G mobile network trial

MTN South Africa, in strategic partnership with Huawei, has completed the first 5.5G network trial in South Africa at MTN’s head office in Johannesburg.

5.5G technology includes five key features: 10-gigabit experience; all-scenario Internet of Things; integrated communication perception; L4-level autonomous driving networks; and green ICT.

In the 5.5G era, technological innovations will enhance network performance, increasing capabilities by 10-times compared to current 5G technology. That means 10Gbps headline connection speeds, 10 times the number of IoT connections, reducing latency by a factor of 10. Networks also consume a tenth of the energy that they consume today on a per Terabyte basis, and through level 4 autonomous driving, making operations and maintenance (O&M) more efficient by a factor of 10.

This new era will empower MTN to unlock new opportunities for business and consumers alike.

During this 5.5G mobile network trial, MTN South Africa employed Huawei’s commercial SingleRAN ultra-wideband active-antenna units and applied hybrid beamforming architecture in conjunction with flexible dynamic beam management and Inter-FR carrier aggregation (CA) innovative technologies.

Spectrum resources in the millimeter wave and C-band (using spectrum obtained through a trial license) were utilised on site in 5G standalone mode.

MTN achieved an ultra-high-speed experience of 8,Gbps to a user. The 10-gigabit experience will expand new commercial services for consumers, households, and enterprises, accelerating the development of advanced use cases such as 24K Extedend Reality (XR), High Speed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), holographic conferencing, enhanced 5G private networks, and more.

Rami Farah, chief technology officer of MTN South Africa, says: “The successful validation of 5.5G technology by MTN SA and Huawei is not just a technical breakthrough but also a testament to MTN’s ongoing pursuit of excellence. We look forward to more innovative solutions to continuously build the best network and deliver an enhanced experience for South Africans.”

Li Chen, vice-president of sub-Saharan region of Huawei, says: ” The joint release of 5.5G by MTN South Africa and Huawei, not only further deepens the strategic partnership between the two parties, but also fully fulfills Huawei’s responsibilities and vision in Africa: as a global ICT leader, bringing the most advanced technologies to Africa. Bridging the digital divide and accelerating the development of digital economy and the advent of the mobile AI era on the African continent.”