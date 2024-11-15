Now there’s a better way to consume IT

Growing IT complexity and costs are holding many businesses back from enjoying the full benefits that technology could offer.

Indeed, for businesses relying on outdated IT systems, managing costs, security and scalability can be overwhelming.

Now Tarsus Distribution, together with HPE and Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is helping customers to deploy technology in a simple-to-manage, pay-per-use environment.

The new Tarsus-as-a-Service (TaaS) is a comprehensive solution that includes infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS).

Built on HPE GreenLake and offered through reseller partners, TaaS offers businesses access to enterprise-grade infrastructure on a pay-as-you-grow IT model that lets them scale their operations without upfront capital investments.

With TaaS, organisations can access:

* Virtual Data Centres (vDCs): Host operations with scalable resources and customisable environments.

* Disaster Recovery as a Service: Maintain business continuity with disaster recovery plans using HPE Zerto.

TaaS helps to solve the most common issues that organisations grapple with: aging infrastructure is replaced with Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) based on HPE GreenLake; IT resources can be scaled as needed without the need to buy more on-premise systems; volatile costs are thing of the past as rand-based billing offers predictability; and critical data is protected from security breaches and disasters.

Managed service providers (MSPs) can leverage TaaS to offer customers a seamless transition to cloud-based services while maintaining data sovereignty.

TaaS supports MSP Hosting, security and disaster recover, and co-location with Tarsus’s in-country data centres.

Tarsus Distribution equips partners with the necessary tools to assess virtual resources and migrate clients using HPE Zerto.

They will be able to assess customer needs and calculate the resources required; quickly and easily deploy the resources; seamlessly migrate data to the TaaS environment and adjust resources as and when required.

“Tarsus-as-a-Service (TaaS) is designed to give South African businesses access to next-generation IT infrastructure that’s flexible, secure, and ready for the future of AI,” says Riaan Swart, Tarsus as a Service Business Unit Manager at Tarsus Distribution. “Built on HPE GreenLake technology, TaaS enables companies to scale their resources as needed, paying only for what they use.

“This model allows businesses to reallocate budget from IT upkeep to growth initiatives, making it easier to stay agile in an evolving digital landscape.

“We’re committed to helping South African businesses modernise their IT in a way that meets their specific needs keeping data safe, predictable, and fully compliant, while supporting a seamless transition to AI-powered capabilities,” he adds.

About Tarsus Distribution

With over 30 years of experience, Tarsus Distribution is the trusted partner for South African businesses looking to transform their IT infrastructure. Its exclusive focus on channel partners ensures that it provides customised, enterprise-grade-managed IT services.

By choosing Tarsus-as-a-Service, partners and customers benefit from the scalability and security of HPE GreenLake, while enjoying predictable rand-based billing and sovereign cloud hosting to keep data safe and compliant.

For more information, go to https://www.tarsus.co.za/tarsus-technology-solutions/tarsus-as-a-service