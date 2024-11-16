C# Developer – Gauteng Northcliff

IT Developer
Market related salary,dending on experience and skill set.
Our client is looking for an experienced IT developer to join their dynamic team. Candidate must have knowledge and understanding of the software development life-cycle.
Skill requirements:
- Good Knowledge C# or similar typed language (ex, Java) and knowing it will be working with C#
- Proficiency in advance C#, Generic, Inheritance.
- Dependency Injection will be an advantage
- Good Knowledge of Typescript, and it’s build systems, (Node, Npm, etc)
- A Modern JS framework like Angular, React, knowing it will be working with Aurelia
- Knowledge of Aurelia framework will be an advantage
- Knowledge Modern HTML and JS DOM model
- CSS
- Bootstrap knowledge will be an advantage
- Sql and knowing it will be working with MS SQL Server
- Knowledge of WebForms is not ‘required’ would be an advantage
Candidate requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science, equivalent experience or related degree.
- 5 Plus years experience
- Problem solving
- Effective communication and collaboration skills
- Great attention to detail and commitment to writing high-quality code
Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- typescript
- angular
- react
- Aurelia
- HTML
- SQL
- CSS
- webforms
- JS DOM Model
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree