C# Developer – Gauteng Northcliff

IT Developer

Market related salary,dending on experience and skill set.

Our client is looking for an experienced IT developer to join their dynamic team. Candidate must have knowledge and understanding of the software development life-cycle.

Skill requirements:

Good Knowledge C# or similar typed language (ex, Java) and knowing it will be working with C#

Proficiency in advance C#, Generic, Inheritance.

Dependency Injection will be an advantage

Good Knowledge of Typescript, and it’s build systems, (Node, Npm, etc)

A Modern JS framework like Angular, React, knowing it will be working with Aurelia

Knowledge of Aurelia framework will be an advantage

Knowledge Modern HTML and JS DOM model

CSS

Bootstrap knowledge will be an advantage

Sql and knowing it will be working with MS SQL Server

Knowledge of WebForms is not ‘required’ would be an advantage

Candidate requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, equivalent experience or related degree.

5 Plus years experience

Problem solving

Effective communication and collaboration skills

Great attention to detail and commitment to writing high-quality code

Kindly note that if we do not contact you within 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

typescript

angular

react

Aurelia

HTML

SQL

CSS

webforms

JS DOM Model

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

