Business value drives GenAI investments

Business leaders are turning their focus from experimenting with generative AI (GenAI) to long-term use cases that transform business performance, workplace culture, compliance, safety and sustainability.

This is the key finding from an NTT Data study, “Global GenAI Report: How organisations are mastering their GenAI destiny in 2025”, which found that almost all leaders surveyed already have invested in GenAI, and 83% have established “expert” or “robust” GenAI teams.

Top use cases for GenAI include:

Personalised service recommendations and knowledge management

Quality control

Research and development (R&D)

“The future is clear. Generative AI is more than just another tool – it’s a transformative force,” says Yutaka Sasaki, president and CEO of the NTT Data group. “As we move beyond experimentation, a tension emerges: move too fast, and we risk unintended circumstances; move too slow and we fall behind. Getting GenAI right isn’t optional. That’s why we’re providing a blueprint to help our clients harness its potential for lasting success.”

Two-thirds of C-suite respondents said GenAI will be a “game changer” over the next two years and will improve:

Productivity and efficiency

Sustainability

Compliance

Business processes

Security

Employee experience

Strategy and transformation

A cycle of consolidation and integration of GenAI technologies is beginning that combines experimental, phased and specific approaches. Focused spending plans will replace scattered experimentation in a relatively short time:

97% of CEOs anticipate a material impact from this technology.

70% of CEOs expect significant transformation in 2025.

83% of respondents said they have a well-defined GenAI strategy in place, but 51% have not yet aligned that strategy with their business plans. This gap limits return on investment and satisfaction with current outcomes.

Innovation and technology

Nearly all respondents agree GenAI can spark creativity and improve R&D activities. Given the rapid adoption and advancement of GenAI technology, organisations will have to constantly re-evaluate and evolve their strategies and operating models. Key findings:

90% said legacy infrastructure hinders effective use of GenAI.

96% of CIOs and CTOs said cloud-based solutions are the most practical method for supporting GenAI applications.

People and culture

Ninety-six percent of respondents are considering how GenAI can streamline future employee workflows and support processes. However, 67% of respondents said their employees lack the necessary skills to work with GenAI. About half are planning employee education and training to increase GenAI adoption.

The top obstacles to adoption are:

Users who perceive limited value for a GenAI solution

Limited or no awareness of the solution

User resistance to the technology

Concerns about GenAI’s safety and security

Ethics, safety and sustainability

As GenAI infuses into daily life, balancing responsibility and innovation will be a moral imperative as well as a strategic necessity for leaders, organisations and society as a whole. Leaders largely recognise a mandate to strike this balance. Specifically:

81% said it’s “very important” for leaders to help employees balance innovation and responsibility.

72% said their organization lacks a GenAI usage policy for employees, including guidance on protecting intellectual property.

45% of CISOs expressed concerns about the technology, saying they feel “pressured, threatened or overwhelmed.”

82% said government regulations on AI are unclear, which hinders GenAI strategies, and most respondents expect spending on GenAI-related regulatory compliance will increase.

Despite significant challenges, 68% of respondents globally said they feel “excited” and “amazed” about GenAI’s transformative potential.

“This is a powerful point in world history as GenAI is shaping up to be a huge force in our tech-enabled economy,” says Abhijit Dubey, CEO of NTT Data. “In supporting and driving this next era, NTT Data feels an acute responsibility to our clients, our people and society to ensure that everything we design, implement, deploy and manage is highly resilient, capable and responsible.”