Nvidia tops Forbes list

Nvidia is ranked number one on Forbes magazine’s new list, America’s Best Companies, based on more than 60 measures in nearly a dozen categories that cover financial performance, customer and employee satisfaction, sustainability, remote work policies and more.

Forbes states that the company thrives in numerous areas, “particularly employee satisfaction, earning high ratings in career opportunities, company benefits and culture”, as well as financial strength.

About 2 000 of the largest public companies in the US were eligible, with 300 making the list.

Beau Davidson, vice-president of employee experience at Nvidia, tells Forbes that the company has created systemic opportunities to listen to its staff (such as quarterly surveys, CEO Q&As and a virtual suggestion box) and then takes action on concerns ranging from benefits to cafe snacks.

Nvidia has also championed Free Days – two days each quarter where the entire company closes. “It allows us to take a break as a company,” Davidson told Forbes. Nvidia provides counselors onsite and a careers week that provides programs and training for workers to pursue internal job opportunities.

The company enjoys a low rate of employee turnover, which is widely viewed as a sign of employee happiness, according to People Data Labs, Forbes’ data provider on workforce stability.

Other IT companies taking top 50 places are Alphabet (2), Intuit (3), Microsoft (5), Apple (11), Arista Networks (15), salesforce (19), Netflix (21), adobe (28), AMD (41), Fortinet (44), Meta Platforms (46) and Motorola (49).