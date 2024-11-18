SA youth fly the flag high at Türkiye science fair

Research projects by South African young scientists that aim to enhance our understanding of exercise physiology, and present a viable alternative for sealing wounds, will be showcased at this year’s İzmir International Innovation Science Energy Engineering Fair (IISEEF) in Türkiye.

Aadil Dawood, a Grade 11 learner at Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town and Thiedu Du Preez, a Grade 11 learner at Vredenburg High School on the West Coast earned their opportunities to showcase their research projects at the IISEEF from 30 November to 3 December 2024, following a nomination by a panel of academics and professionals at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF). They will be accompanied on the trip by Eskom Expo’s Eden Karoo Regional Science Fair Director, Leana Robinson.

Dawood, 17, will showcase his project, “Spectro-metrical analysis of urinary metabolic by-products forming as a result of exercise”, which aims to understand how exercise impacts the human body at the molecular-level by analysing urine metabolites. Monitoring the body’s responses to exercise is crucial in sports, especially since the method he used allows for a non-invasive assessment of athletes’ physiology. The goal of the research is to enhance our understanding of exercise physiology, and open the door to exciting possibilities for personalised exercise plans in the future.

Du Preez, 17, will showcase his project, “Seal to Heal: Economical natural alternatives for wound healing”. The objective of the project is to identify a formulation of natural products that can serve as a viable alternative to chemical solutions for sealing wounds and providing protection against harmful infections. His research has shown that a combination of natural products can serve as a viable alternative to chemical solutions, promoting improved healing of wounds. This finding emphasises the potential benefits of utilising natural ingredients in therapeutic applications.

Mologadi Motshele, acting-CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation, says: “We at Eskom extend our best wishes to our brilliant young scientists to have a remarkable and enriching experience at the IISEEF in Türkiye. Through strategic support, we enable promising young scientists like Aadil and Thiedu to compete on the global scientific stage. Early exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation (STEMI) activities is crucial for building a better South Africa for everyone. This is evident in the types of projects that will be showcased at the international fair, which is of the highest quality.”

Parthy Chetty, Eskom Expo executive director, says: “Congratulations to the two outstanding learners representing South Africa on the international stage! Their hard work and dedication showcase the talent and potential that our country holds in STEM competitions. Aadil and Thiedu are also role models to the many learners in school who should consider studying Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, which are more than just subjects – they are gateways to innovation, problem-solving, and global impact. By presenting their scientific research on the international stage and pursuing a STEM career, these learners contribute to solutions that address real-world challenges, from healthcare to environmental sustainability.”

The IISEEF is being organised by the Denge Schools and International Young Scientists Association (UGBID). It aims to bring together young people from the same age group around the world, and make scientific and cultural exchanges. Participants will showcase their projects in various categories, including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Energy & Engineering, and Mathematics & Computer Science.