Deskless workers run out of money before payday every month

The vast majority of South African deskless workers enjoy their jobs, although low wages and public transport are daily stressors.

This is according to the 2024 Deskless Worker Pulse, a research report by Jem HR.

Deskless workers fill roles in the food, hygiene, security, logistics, retail and other sectors, and represent 75% of the national workforce. “These are essential workers who often operate under challenging conditions,” says Nonsuku Mthimkhulu, head of customer at Jem.

“They battle to make ends meet, earning around R5 000 to R10 000 per month,” Mthimkhulu adds. “They’re often in public-facing roles, depend on erratic public transport, and seldom have reliable access to computers or company emails.”

The 2024 Deskless Worker Pulse surveyed 1600 deskless South African workers and the HR teams who support them. It found that despite many having to start their day as early as 03h00 to get to work, 98% of deskless workers enjoy their jobs.

After wages, opportunities for promotion and believing that their work is meaningful are the most powerful motivators for deskless workers. They feel pride in their jobs and career trajectory. Most say there are promotion opportunities and 60% say they know what to do to be promoted.

However, many deskless workers feel under-recognised, with more than half reporting being appreciated only rarely.

“Deskless workers, like any workers, thrive when they know their hard work is seen and appreciated,” says Caroline van der Merwe, co-founder and chief product officer at Jem. “Recognition programmes, accessible training, and clear promotion paths can help them feel valued and encourage a long-term commitment.”

Deskless workers’ biggest stressors are unreliable transport, unclear communication with managers, low wages, challenges with members of the public, and safety, the report shows.

Says van der Merwe: “Many people we spoke to said their routes and transport changes whether they are coming or going to work, because different drop offs are dangerous at certain times.

“They might receive late notice that their shift for the day is at a different location, or the time has changed,” van der Merwe adds. “They don’t have enough money for the most efficient transport option, so they arrive late without a way to communicate with their managers.”

Survey respondents said this stress could be alleviated if employers arranged help with transport, especially on weekends or for very early shifts when the taxis are unreliable.

Deskless workers are in a state of financial duress. Nearly half run out of money before payday every month. Of those, 97% need the money for essentials rather than leisure or luxury expenses. Forty-four percent have no emergency savings at all, and 72% say financial pressure affects their mental health.

Simon Ellis, co-founder and CEO of Jem, says: “Many simply don’t make enough money to get through the month. This leads them to rely on loan sharks, payday loans, or friends who charge lending fees. This incurs massive fees and puts them in a worse financial position.”

Van der Merwe believes that, while employers might not be in a position to offer wage increases, there are other measures they can adopt.

“One option is Earned Wage Access (EWA), which gives employees early access to wages they have already earned,” she says. “Over 70% of deskless workers who have access to EWA said that since it was introduced, they no longer take out payday loans or visit loan sharks. Seventy-two percent said they worry about money and finances much less.

“Improving communication and helping to alleviate transport challenges are certainly within the realms of possibility for employers as well,” she continues.

The 2024 Deskless Worker Pulse report offers key recommendations, including EWA access, enhanced recognition, and transport assistance to help employers build a more supported, resilient workforce. South Africa’s deskless workers play a critical role in the economy. By addressing their daily struggles, companies can foster a more engaged, productive, and stable workforce.