Dell Technologies announces 2024 Partner Award winners

Dell Technologies announced the winners of its South Africa Partner Awards 2024 at the recent Dell Technologies Forum held at the Kyalami Convention Centre.
The awards honour partners who have excelled in growing their business within the Dell Technologies Partner Program while unlocking new opportunities for their customers through innovative and transformational technology solutions.
“Our partners are pivotal in driving transformation and innovation at the intersection of people and technology,” says Bennie du Plessis, channel account manager at Dell Technologies South Africa. “By fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement, they consistently strive to educate, evaluate, and empower their teams to deliver exceptional value to customers.
“These efforts enable businesses to navigate their digital transformation journeys with confidence, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to unlock new opportunities and overcome complex challenges. Their dedication to innovation, collaboration, and customer success forms the backbone of our shared achievements.”
The winners of the Dell Technologies South Africa Partner Awards 2024:
- Innovation Partner of the Year: Infinetix
- Acquisition Partner of the Year: Infinetix
- Expansion Partner of the Year: NTT
- Services Partner of the Year: First Technology
- Engagement Partner of the Year: NTT
- Storage Sales Partner of the Year: Nexio
- Server Sales Partner of the Year: Nexio
- CSG Sales Partner of the Year: First Technology
- ISG Distributor of the Year: First Distribution
- CSG Distributor of the Year: Tarsus Distribution
- Coastal Partner of the Year: First Technology Western Cape
- Authorised Partner of the Year: Legends IT
- Partner of the Year: First Technology