Dell Technologies announces 2024 Partner Award winners

Dell Technologies announced the winners of its South Africa Partner Awards 2024 at the recent Dell Technologies Forum held at the Kyalami Convention Centre.

The awards honour partners who have excelled in growing their business within the Dell Technologies Partner Program while unlocking new opportunities for their customers through innovative and transformational technology solutions.

“Our partners are pivotal in driving transformation and innovation at the intersection of people and technology,” says Bennie du Plessis, channel account manager at Dell Technologies South Africa. “By fostering a culture of continuous learning and improvement, they consistently strive to educate, evaluate, and empower their teams to deliver exceptional value to customers.

“These efforts enable businesses to navigate their digital transformation journeys with confidence, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to unlock new opportunities and overcome complex challenges. Their dedication to innovation, collaboration, and customer success forms the backbone of our shared achievements.”

The winners of the Dell Technologies South Africa Partner Awards 2024: