GNSS satellite receivers remain vulnerable to cyberattacks

Almost 4 000 global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) satellite receivers were vulnerable to attacks on the Internet in 2024, according to new analysis from Kaspersky, putting both organisations and users at risk.

This can be mitigated, the security firm adds, by ensuring GNSS receivers are inaccessible from outside networks and by employing robust authentication mechanisms to access these systems.

GNSS are groups of satellite positioning systems: GPS (US), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (EU), BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS, China), Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC, India) and Quazi-Zenith Satellite System (QZSS, Japan).

These systems are used for positioning, navigation, and timing in agriculture, finance, transportation, mobile communications, banking, and other industries. An attack against a system of this kind can cause significant damage to organisations that rely on them: operations disruption, data, and financial loss. Such attacks can also erode customer trust and confidence especially if services become unreliable or compromised.

In critical infrastructure sectors like transportation and energy, an extended outage or corrupted data due to GNSS manipulation could lead to regulatory scrutiny and possible legal repercussions. Additionally, for industries relying on autonomous systems like drones, self-driving vehicles, or automated manufacturing, GNSS attacks can trigger malfunctions that not only harm assets, but potentially endanger lives.

In March 2023, external research showed that 9 775 satellite receivers from five major vendors were exposed on the Internet.

In July 2024, Kaspersky researchers found 3 937 GNSS instances (not limited to specific vendors) were accessible over the Internet. Exposed receivers were located across many regions including LATAM, North America, Europe, and Asia.

“GNSS receivers connected to the Web can be vulnerable to attacks,” says Maria Isabel Manjarrez, security researcher at Kaspersky GReAT. “Most of the receivers we analysed ran various open-source and proprietary Linux-based systems, with some also running Windows. Since these devices use different versions of operating systems it makes the attack surface very broad. Our research shows that, as of July 2024, there are still nearly 4 000 vulnerable devices that can be exploited by cybercriminals.

“Timely and proactive security measures are essential to mitigate this threat,” Manjarrez adds.

To protect GNSS from cyberattacks, Kaspersky recommends organisations: