New focus on customer-centric strategies

International Data Corporation (IDC) today announced new insights into the expanding role of the chief experience officer (CXO) as a driving force in shaping customer experience strategies across industries.

As organisations face increasing competition and evolving customer expectations, the CXO is emerging as a key player in aligning technology and operations to enhance customer loyalty and business outcomes.

The CXO is responsible for overseeing and optimising all interactions across customer touchpoints, ensuring a seamless and cohesive experience from product development to after-sales service. As a bridge between customer-facing functions and operational processes, the CXO plays a pivotal role in fostering a customer-centric culture that drives satisfaction, retention, and long-term growth.

“The CXO is a key player in shaping the customer experience strategy within the leadership team and breaking down data silos across the organization,” says Ornella Urso, head of retail insights for IDC Europe. “Their responsibilities and business objectives extend beyond enhancing customer experience to include improving employee experience, although the specific priorities and language may be very different across industries.”

IDC research identifies several challenges faced by organisations in their customer experience initiatives, including poor data quality, disconnected touchpoints, and misalignment between front- and back-end operations. Key findings include:

56% of CXOs are prioritising investments in customer data platforms (CDPs) to create a unified, 360-degree view of the customer.

53% of organisations are investing in engagement analytics, including web and speech analytics, to enhance real-time customer interactions.

35% of CX executives agree that the acceleration of capabilities such as generative AI will significantly impact future customer experience strategies.

By 2026, IDC forecasts that 40% of Global 2000 companies will incorporate EX initiatives into their core CX strategies. This shift underscores the growing realisation that successful customer experiences are directly linked to an engaged and satisfied workforce. CXOs will need to manage this dual focus to drive both customer loyalty and internal performance, ensuring that organizations can remain competitive in the fast-changing digital landscape.