Call for Earthshot Prize 2025 entries

Following a record-breaking year for nominations, and a historic first awards ceremony on the African continent, The Earthshot Prize (TEP) is officially open for entries for its 2025 cohort.

TEP seeks innovative solutions across five critical Earthshots: Protect and Restore Nature; Clean Our Air; Revive Our Oceans; Build a Waste-Free World; and Fix Our Climate.

This year’s cycle saw more than 2c000 entries received from 139 countries, demonstrating a growing global momentum for environmental innovation.

The awards ceremony, held in Cape Town, was broadcast live to millions of people across the continent by MultiChoice, the official African broadcast partner of TEP. The ceremony celebrated several African-led initiatives, including:

Green Africa Youth Organisation (GAYO) (Ghana): Winner of the Clean Our Air Earthshot, GAYO is tackling air pollution with its innovative “Zero Waste Model”.

Keep IT Cool (Kenya): Winner of the Build a Waste-Free World Earthshot, Keep IT Cool is revolutionising food preservation for small-scale farmers and fishers with its sustainable refrigeration systems.

These winners, along with all other TEP recipients, exemplify the power of local solutions to address global challenges and contribute to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Each winner receives £1-million in prize money to scale their impactful solutions.

TEP invites individuals, communities, businesses, and organisations across Africa and beyond to submit their ideas and technologies that can accelerate the transition to a sustainable future. The Prize seeks solutions that are:

Impactful: Demonstrating tangible positive effects on the environment.

Inspiring: Motivating others to act and join the global movement for change.

Inclusive: Benefitting communities and promoting equitable access to resources.

Anyone with a bold idea is encouraged to apply here (https://apo-opa.co/3ZfDXdG). The deadline for entries is 4 December 2024.