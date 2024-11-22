2024 BCX Digital Innovation Awards winners named

BCX has announced the winners of the 2024 BCX Digital Innovation Awards, recognising South African organisations’ digital innovation achievements.

The winners were unveiled at the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies Awards this week.

2024 BCX Digital Innovation Award Winners are:

SME sector:

Best Overall: Stride IT Business Solutions – Developed the South African Music Performance Rights Associate (SAMPRA) Connect platform to address critical challenges in the South African music industry, including inefficiencies in royalty management, lack of transparency, and outdated data handling processes.​

Best in Society and Sustainability: National Graduate Employment Solutions – An NGO that developed a platform to assist graduates in applying for jobs.​

Best in Technology: Future Forex – The largest crypto arbitrage company on the African continent. Offering an online forex platform for clients to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Public sector:

Best Overall: City of Cape Town – Developed a digital Wayleave Management System.

Best in Society: Information Regulator – Created an online platform to automate processes and capture information, which previously had to be done manually on paper. ​

Corporate sector:

Best Overall: Standard Bank – Developed a fleet management card system to address challenges of fraud and cross-border payment. ​

Best in Society and Sustainability: Old Mutual – Developed Moneyversity, an online platform, to address the need for quality financial education through a platform that is intuitive, easy to use and provides content suitable to adults and children.

Best in Technology: Old Mutual Corporate – Built a multifaceted platform that acts as a one-stop shop for small to medium enterprises with practical solutions to business administrative tasks.

The BCX Digital Innovation Awards run in conjunction with the BCX Digital Innovation Index, which provides a roadmap for South African organisations seeking to achieve innovation excellence.

A key finding from the 2024 report is the recognition that innovation is no longer a buzzword but a core strategic driver for South African businesses. Many of the organisations surveyed have embedded innovation into their broader business strategies, positioning it as a catalyst for growth, sustainability, and competitive advantage.

“We are excited to celebrate the achievements of these visionary organisations who are at the forefront of digital transformation,” says Siyabulela Mpahlwa, chief commercial officer at BCX. “The 2024 BCX Digital Innovation Awards reflect how deeply innovation has been ingrained in the fabric of business strategy and how crucial it is to South Africa’s future growth and global competitiveness. The success of these companies reinforces the importance of investing in digital innovation, not just for operational efficiency but for long-term business sustainability.”