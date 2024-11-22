Network security still a priority

While artificial intelligence (AI) continues to transform the technology landscape, CIOs and IT leaders remain focused on enhancing network security and unifying networking, AI, and security into a single, streamlined platform.

This is according to Extreme Networks’ “CIO Insights Report: Priorities and Investment Plans in the Era of Platformisation”, which surveyed 200 CIOs and senior IT professionals across various industries.

It found that there is a desire for a single integrated platform to improve productivity and protect against evolving cyber threats. The top three IT priorities identified were securing enterprise networks, integrating network and security, and deploying AI within their organisations.

Key findings and trends from the research include:

Beyond AI, security is a primary concern: 34% of CIOs ranked securing the network as their highest priority, with 22% citing the need to integrate networking and security. An overwhelming 96% agreed that the network forms the foundation of a robust cybersecurity strategy, underscoring the importance of unified, built-in security rather than add-on solutions.

AI implementation brings challenges in bandwidth and security: Although 84% of respondents have started integrating AI, concerns around bandwidth, employee readiness, and data security remain significant. With 40% identifying data security as their main AI-related concern, there is a clear need for platforms that align AI deployment with network and security measures.

Platformisation emerges as a key priority: The trend towards unified, cloud-based networking is gaining traction, with 88% of CIOs indicating a preference for a single integrated platform that combines networking, AI, and security capabilities. This demand for platformisation is also reflected in plans for cloud migration, with 86% aiming to upgrade their networks in the next 18 months to support AI and other emerging technologies.

Expanding IT responsibilities and complexity: The rise of AI, IoT, and hybrid work environments has added new responsibilities and increased complexity for IT teams. Over 50% of respondents noted that managing a growing array of devices and maintaining interoperability with new technologies were key challenges.

Sustainable IT practices gain momentum: Sustainability is increasingly important to businesses. 88% of respondents felt that IT has a role in supporting corporate sustainability goals, while 82% reported having IT-led sustainability initiatives.

“South African businesses are facing a pivotal moment in their network evolution, as AI, security, and network integration converge,” says André Kannemeyer, chief technology officer at Duxbury Networking. “Extreme Networks’ findings highlight a growing need for cohesive platforms that support AI-driven security and efficiency. Similarly, local companies must streamline management and enhance protection in a complex digital landscape.”