IT Programmer at Exyt

this is a full time position remote position. our head office is located in sydney. you will be required to work 2pm – 10pm aedt monday to friday. This will change to 2pm – 10pm aest for 6 months of the year when sydney is not in daylight savings.

role overview

the it programme / web developer will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining web-based applications and software solutions to enhance the performance and functionality of our business systems. this includes managing the front-end and back-end development processes, ensuring high-quality user experiences, and integrating new technologies to optimise workflows.

you will work collaboratively with internal teams to deliver solutions that align with our strategic goals. you will also troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade applications as needed, ensuring system performance and reliability.

the web developer will leverage platforms such as monday ( for project management and delivery), go high level, stripe and other digital tools to support seamless communication, data tracking, and performance reporting within the company.

key responsibilities

web development & programming:

design, develop, and implement responsive, high-performing web applications.

build and maintain both front-end and back-end components, ensuring scalability and performance.

utilise modern programming languages and frameworks, such as html, css, javascript, php, or python.

ensure cross-browser compatibility and responsiveness across all devices.

system integration & optimisation:

integrate web applications with internal tools and ensure all business software programs such as monday ( for our project management and some delivery), go high level, stripe, get accept, zapier and data-tracking platforms contain accurate information

diagnose and troubleshoot system issues, providing timely resolutions.

optimise application performance to meet user needs and business goals.

user experience & design:

collaborate with design teams to create user-friendly interfaces.

ensure accessibility and functionality of web applications for all users.

you must be able to maintain our website domain and funnels relating to our domain

manage the business email accounts and act as first point of contact for it support across the business

collaboration & communication:

work closely with the leadership team, sales, and coaching teams to support their technical needs.

attend weekly team meetings to provide updates on development projects.

collect and implement feedback from stakeholders to improve software usability.

documentation & reporting:

maintain detailed records of development processes, troubleshooting steps, and software updates.

report on system performance metrics and suggest improvements to optimise workflows.

we expect a high level accuracy and detail. you will follow our internal quality assurance processes as well as being able to adopt best practice six sigma

security & compliance:

ensure that all applications comply with data protection regulations and security best practices.

key performance indicators (kpis)

timely delivery of development projects within the set deadlines.

maintenance of system uptime and application performance at or above agreed thresholds.

resolution of technical issues within defined slas (service level agreements).

positive feedback from team members and stakeholders regarding application functionality and support.

implementation of upgrades and integrations without system disruptions.

Desired Skills:

web programme

It Technician

Information Systems

Programming

About The Employer:

about us:

we’re exyt™. pleased to meet you.

a multi million dollar business coaching and advisory firm based in sydney.

launched in april 2023. founded by andrew sparks, run by a boutique team of hustlers.

there’s 13 of us currently. across australia, fillipines and we are building a team out of south africa at the moment as well.

we have a program called exyt™ accelerator. it’s designed to get business owners out of the operations of their business in 500 days or less, or sell for a life changing amount of money. and it works.

our delivery team’s the best in the business, our cash collected is higher than tony montana in scarface, and it actually does what it says on the tin.

we’ve got all the training, all the tools, all the testimonials, and a proven sales process ton make your job as simple as it’s ever gunna get.

can you follow a proven process, a-player?

over 221 companies have chosen us to be their exyt™ partners since april 2023.

but guess what?

we’re greedy too, so we want more companies to work with.

and that’s where you come in.

cause we’re adding an experienced it and web programme person to help us reach our goals.

someone with crazy high attention to detail, more code than you can poke a stick at and someone who understands deadlines matter

Learn more/Apply for this position