Enterprise adoption of GenAI hits inflexion point

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is at an inflection point that has refocused enterprise priorities and stands to reshape the role of technology.

This is according to a newly published report, “Generative AI Outlook: From Hype to Value” that is part of S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Big Picture 2025 Outlook Report Series.

S&P Global Market Intelligence’s GenAI analysts highlight that the changes to date are only the first phase of a larger set of shifts that are driving a rethinking of the approaches to GenAI engines – large language models (LLMs), architectures and the data that feeds them.

“While investments in AI companies are surging, enterprises are running into challenges delivering on AI’s promises. Data quality and budget limitations are the leading causes of AI project failures. Greater infrastructure maturity is needed to achieve AI benefits,” says Eric Hanselman, chief analyst for industry and company data with S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Other highlights from the report include: