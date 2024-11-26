What the future holds for cybersecurity

Kaspersky’s Global Research and Analysis Team (GReAT) has outlined their predictions for the 2025 advanced persistent threat (APT) landscape, highlighting significant shifts in cyber threats.

These include the rise of hacktivist alliances, increased use of AI-powered tools by state-affiliated actors – often with embedded backdoor, more supply chain attacks on open-source projects, and a surge in malware development using Go and C++.

The team monitors more than 900 APT groups and operations worldwide to provide a roadmap for organisations and cybersecurity professionals to prepare for the year ahead.

Broadening the use of AI in the hands of state-affiliated actors

In 2024, cybercriminals and APT groups have increasingly leveraged AI for more convincing attacks. The Lazarus Group, for instance, used AI-generated images to exploit a Chrome zero-day vulnerability and steal cryptocurrency.

Another concerning trend involves APT groups distributing backdoored versions of AI models. They may target popular open-source AI models and datasets, embedding malicious code or introducing subtle biases that are difficult to detect but widely disseminated. GReAT experts suggest LLMs will become standard tools for reconnaissance, automating vulnerability detection, and generating malicious scripts to enhance attack success rates.

“AI is a double-edged sword – while cybercriminals use it to enhance their attacks, defenders can harness its power to detect threats faster, and strengthen security protocols. However, cybersecurity experts must approach this powerful tool with caution, ensuring that its use doesn’t inadvertently open new avenues for exploitation,” comments Maher Yamout, lead security researcher at Kaspersky’s GReAT.

Experts also anticipate that APT groups will increasingly adopt deepfake technology to impersonate key individuals. This could involve creating highly convincing messages or videos to deceive employees, steal sensitive information, or execute other malicious actions.

Other advanced threat predictions for 2025 include: