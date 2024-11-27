Obsidian appointed reseller partner for Lansweeper

Global IT asset management platform Lansweeper, established to help businesses better understand, manage and protect their IT devices and networks, has selected open software solution supplier Obsidian Systems as its reseller partner.

A big part of Lansweeper’s global success is because of the strength of its established channel partner programme.

The company looked to expand its operation into the African and South African markets, and required a channel partner with the requisite level of experience, expertise, understanding of the market and track record of success in technology application across a range of use cases.

Obsidian met all its criteria and shares Lansweeper’s successful technology integration to help various roles, various use cases and by industry.

“We have established a powerful value proposition across these emerging markets, that Lansweeper is looking to engage. We understand the nuances and the dynamics that make up these markets, what these businesses need from technology services providers,” says Muggie van Staden, MD of Obsidian Systems.

Van Staden emphasises Obsidian’s capabilities in helping businesses deal with gaps in efficiency and security, and the serious risk that these vulnerabilities pose to operations.

“We have a certified team of DevSecOps specialists that support and build team capability for your business needs. With the credibility and globally recognised quality of Lansweeper added to our mix, we are thrilled to be in a position to be bringing an all-encompassing offering to the South Africa and Africa markets, where the selection and application of technology must be strategic and add value from day one.”