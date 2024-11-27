Tech delivers on human-centric work

By 2025, 60% of enterprise organisations will adopt a responsible AI framework for their HR technology and achieve greater employee experience and trust in the organisation, according to Gartner.

With this rapid adoption of AI, the Gartner Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2024 shows the trending innovations include AI in HR, AI-enabled skills management, including internal talent marketplaces, and HR virtual assistants (HRVAs).

Covering over 30 emerging innovations, the Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2024 is an essential tool to evaluate and prioritise new technology investments and differentiate between hype and reality. The Hype Cycle presents the latest innovations, providing insights on maturity levels of the various emerging technologies.

“This year’s Hype Cycle reflects limited ‘new’ innovations as the hype around GenAI has meant that organisations aren’t making major investments in other areas,” says Jeff Freyermuth, director analyst in the Gartner HR practice. “Most of these innovations haven’t lived up to their overinflated hype. However, they also require behavioral and cultural changes that take time, meaning HR leaders should take a targeted, agile approach when implementing new technology.”

Hype Cycle for HR Technology, 2024

The top three trending innovations in 2024 include:

AI in HR

AI can be leveraged across the HR function to provide predictive insights, make recommendations, infer information, generate text or provide a conversational user interface.

While previous and current AI capabilities are built into or bolted onto a broad range of HR applications, a new generation of tools are AI-native. These advances are transforming user expectations when interacting with HR solutions, and HR solutions without AI will increasingly lag in the market.

With so much attention on AI, AI in HR is at the Peak of Inflated Expectations. Therefore, HR leaders need to make sure they focus AI investments on automating tasks, transforming experience or providing insights for employees, managers, executives and HR.

AI-Enabled Skills Management and Internal Talent Marketplaces

AI-enabled skills management is at the Innovation Trigger of the Hype Cycle. It applies natural language processing, knowledge graphs and other AI techniques to build a dynamic representation of skills data. HR leaders can use skills data to: automatically tag and recommend learning content; more easily find and connect with experts across teams; propose career development options; and match talent to job opportunities.

“More dynamic skills data transforms how organizations manage their workforce,” says Helen Poitevin, distinguished vice-president analyst in the Gartner HR practice. “In times of uncertainty, HR functions that can effectively leverage AI-enabled skills management technology can adapt more quickly and be more competitive in how they acquire and deploy talent.”

Internal Talent Marketplaces (ITMs) are intelligent platforms that match workers to work and to development opportunities without human resources involvement. They are at the Peak of Inflated Expectations. One of the obstacles is the lack of cultural readiness for more dynamic and adaptive organisational models and project- or gig-based work.

“ITMs provide valuable insight into skills present in the organization and provide workers with equitable insight into available growth opportunities. They are key to enabling adaptability, resilience and experiential learning,” says Emi Chiba, senior principal analyst in the Gartner HR practice.

“HR leaders should look to pilot ITMs within business units that use adaptive or agile organization models, or work with progressive talent management leaders ready to deliver agile skills development.”

HR Virtual Assistants

HRVAs are software applications that work with human voice (or text) commands to assist employees in completing HR tasks or requests. These assistants are transitioning from the Peak of Inflated Expectations to the Trough of Disillusionment.

HR tasks can be time-consuming and confusing for employees, managers and new HR team members, however, HRVAs can lessen this burden.

HRVAs can significantly reduce the time it takes to get support, information and complete HR tasks; enhancing HR process efficiency not only increases the value of HR interactions, it also creates a better employee experience.

HRVAs currently lag behind the overall market in supporting advanced use cases. The benchmark set by consumer applications or publicly available chatbots is difficult to match in the near term. In order to drive greater employee adoption rates of multiple HRVAs, HR leaders should consider creating a unified user interface.