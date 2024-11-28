How spatial computing trends are unfolding

Spatial computing is transforming how businesses integrate digital and physical environments, propelled by advancements in immersive technologies, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The growing interest is evident in company filings, which showcase a transformative leap towards the convergence of real and virtual worlds.

The recent developments, including strategic partnerships, product launches, and investments, underline spatial computing’s pivotal role in reshaping industries from defense to digital, reveals the Company Filings Analytics Database of GlobalData.

Misa Singh, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, comments: “A deep dive into the filing documents of companies throw some light on how their business strategies have evolved. While some companies are focusing on developing or introducing new technologies for application within spatial computing, some other companies seem to be interested in collaborating with tech giants to strengthen their presence or making investments in spatial computing to drive innovation.”

Nvidia announced earlier this year that Omniverse Cloud will be available as APIs, which can be used by developers for streaming industrial digital twins with spatial computing devices such as Apple Vision Pro.

Glimpse Group Inc collaborated with Nvidia and Microsoft, positioning itself as a key middleware provider in the spatial computing and AI sectors. It mentioned a strategic shift of business focus to provide immersive technology solutions software and services primarily driven by spatial computing, cloud and AI. The company also secured a $4-million-plus contract for a spatial computing ecosystem with an entity of the US Department of Defense.

TeamViewer developed an app for Apple’s new Vision Pro spatial computing headset. The company also discussed that spatial computing is increasingly being used in training and onboarding scenarios next to augmented and mixed reality.

Bigtincan Holdings mentioned that investments in spatial computing and voice analytics will continue to drive innovation and improve customer engagement. The strategy includes strengthening relationships with the existing customers while expanding into new markets. Bigtincan made strides in spatial computing, with developments in XR/VR/AR technologies. These advancements offer immersive experiences for training and customer interactions, setting a new standard in sales enablement.

Time Interconnect Technology has created haptic technology that creates weight, resistance and assistive forces for users in virtual simulations. Its patented wearable haptics technology can be applied to multiple industries, with its initial applications being in digital health and fitness within spatial computing. It combines fitness, wellness and gaming for optimizing human performance for the huge markets of games and neuromuscular recovery.

Singh concludes: “Spatial computing is rapidly evolving into a cornerstone technology, enabling businesses to bridge the gap between real and virtual worlds. The focus on innovation and strategic collaborations, as seen in the recent filings, underscores its potential to drive efficiency, enhance user experiences, and open new frontiers across industries like healthcare, defense, and enterprise solutions.”