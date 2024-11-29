Tech giants among those seeking spatial computing skills

Spatial computing is revolutionising how businesses integrate digital and physical realms in real-time. The technology is utilised in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and mixed reality (MR) applications to improve communication, collaboration, and productivity.

Against this backdrop, companies across sectors including some tech giants are posting jobs related to spatial computing, reveals GlobalData.

Sherla Sriprada, business fundamentals analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Companies are actively seeking talent to support the integration of spatial computing with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), indicating a robust job market for professionals in this field. Interest in the technology is also evident from discussions by companies in filing documents wherein their business strategies around spatial computing seem to revolve around making investments to drive innovation, developing new technologies and collaboration with tech giants. And interestingly, now we see tech giants alongside companies from other sectors as well posting jobs related to spatial computing.”

An analysis of GlobalData’s Job Analytics Database reveals that some of the notable companies looking for spatial computing professionals across sectors are Apple, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Walmart, Publicis Groupe, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, and Osso VR.

Apple’ “APAC Product Marketing Manager – Apple Vision Pro” role requires both impact inbound on the product development leveraging market insights, while primarily focusing on category development with emphasis on advocacy and outbound messaging for Apple Vision Pro. The role is also responsible for category development, positioning and marketing key product messages of spatial computing across APAC.

Nvidia’s “Product Manager, Warp” role is to work with software developers, research scientists, and hardware developers to enable spatial computing in python for simulation AI, robotics, and machine learning. Additionally, the role also looks at researching and identifying opportunities for new features that could bring the power of simulation AI to new scientific domains.

Meta Platforms’s “Product Management, Director – Horizon Developer Core Services” role looks at planning, initiating, and managing projects for VR and MR-based products and platforms for understanding Meta’s strategic and competitive position in the future of spatial computing and developer platforms.

Walmart’s “Senior Director, Platform Product Management” role executes the product strategy for emerging technologies, aligning with the overall business objective for creating a comprehensive product roadmap, prioritising features and functionalities based on customer needs with understanding of emerging technologies, including conversational AI, AR/VR, and spatial computing.

Publicis Groupe’s “Creative Technology Director” role implements strategies that utilize the latest technology, including AI, to enhance advertising efforts and customer engagement and experience of a wide array of technologies such as, but not limited to, web and mobile development, spatial computing, game engines, electronics prototyping toolkits, conversational interfaces, and AI-driven creative solutions.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding’s “Vision AI Stack Director” role is to set strategic direction for AI enabled computer vision, spatial computing business, and scale technical teams to grow solutions-oriented with commercial revenue and margin. The role also looks at managing teams and projects with AI enabled computer vision and spatial computing.

Osso VR’s “Vice President of Engineering” role is to improve surgical training and healthcare outcomes for everyone through VR/spatial computing by leading key technical decisions, partnering with product on navigating strategic relationships, and contributing to the product vision from a technical standpoint. The role also requires prior experience as an architect and engineering leader in a B2B, SaaS environment, spatial computing company, gaming, interactive media, or a similar relevant organisation.

Sriprada concludes: “Job postings within spatial computing not only highlights its transformative impact but also underscores its potential to revolutionise operations, collaboration, and consumer experiences.”