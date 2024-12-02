Ceres reaps the fruits of smart energy innovation

Ceres Fruit Processors, established in 1976, is a leading producer of fruit juice concentrates and purées.

In response to energy supply challenges in a vulnerable and intermittent supply landscape, NEC XON was tasked with providing a fully integrated solution using innovative technologies.

According to Anton Reinecke, MD of Ceres Fruit Processors: “The reliable supply of electricity to our factory is crucial, especially in high season, when we require 24/7 operations.”

The challenge

Ceres faced several critical challenges related to energy supply, including the need to:

● Ensure energy security.

● Increase the quality of the energy supply.

● Support energy-sensitive services and processes.

● Reduce the cost of energy.

● Decrease diesel consumption.

● Comply with regulatory, environmental, and safety standards.

● Improve its carbon footprint after implementation of phases two and three.

The underlying technical requirement was to implement a fully engineered integrated solution to manage all energy resources on an 11kV medium voltage bus. This solution aimed to maximise supply efficiencies and optimise financial benefits through advanced design and feasibility processes.

Meeting these objectives is important to Ceres’ ability to scale up production and sustained competitiveness. Energy supply risks can impact the company’s compliance profile, cost efficiency, and carbon footprint.

Says Reinecke: “NEC XON was chosen over other technology providers, because they demonstrated an ability to integrate diesel generators, solar and battery systems.”

The solution

The solution provided by NEC XON included several key components in Phase 1. First, they established control of the existing utility grid supply. They then integrated new and existing switchgear, protection relays, and medium voltage transformers. Additionally, they developed a megawatt-scale generator farm and implemented automated bulk tank facilities. Comprehensive fire safety, cooling, civil, and security measures were also put in place to ensure the safety and efficiency of the system.

Future phases of the project will focus on enhancements, including the addition of megawatt-scale Photovoltaic Renewable Generation Resources and utility-scale Battery Energy Storage systems. These additions will bolster the system’s capacity for renewable energy and provide greater flexibility and security in energy management.

Integration and Customisation: The solution featured a customised energy management system that ensured safety compliance, system component control, protection, monitoring, reporting, and event management. This system design enables easy interface with existing control systems at a future date.

Meeting Business and Technical Requirements: The solution addressed all customer objectives, including:

● Energy Quality: The system ensures that frequencies and voltages adhere to safety and regulatory standards, protecting downstream equipment.

● Energy Security: Redundant energy sources and the ability to operate independently from the grid enhance energy security.

● Diesel Reduction: Optimal generator control on a medium-voltage level increases diesel consumption efficiency.

● Compliance: The solution meets all regulatory and compliance standards, supporting future environmental sustainability and safety.

● Carbon Footprint: The shift to solar power significantly cuts greenhouse gas emissions, with potential carbon credit benefits.

● Cost Efficiency: In future phases, peak shaving, load shifting, and high-efficiency systems can reduce costs. In addition, it can significantly reduce future diesel consumption.

Special Accommodations: The implementation was carefully planned to minimise impact on production during peak seasons, with a focus on maintaining full production during scheduled and unscheduled outages.

The first phase ran from September 2023 – February 2024 with final handover in April 2024. Future phases’ timelines are yet to be determined in line with capex / opex considerations and timelines for required environmental impact assessment studies.

Benefits

NEC XON’s solution enabled several key capabilities for Ceres Fruit Processors. One of the primary benefits was the seamless hand-over of customer loads during outages, ensuring uninterrupted production. This was complemented by improved energy supply efficiencies, resulting in reduced costs and enhanced production capacity even during power disruptions.

As a result, Ceres has become more competitive in the energy market, with a significant step toward grid independence and a reduced carbon footprint. The solution also provided visibility into energy usage through a customised Monitoring and Control System, allowing for real-time tracking and optimisation.

Herman Viljoen, GM: strategic projects at NEC XON, comments: “Our partnership with Ceres Fruit Processors demonstrates the power of innovative technology in transforming energy supply challenges into sustainable solutions. This project not only enhances energy efficiency but also positions Ceres as a leader in renewable energy adoption within the industry.”

Success will be gauged by achieving the stated business objectives, which include improvements in energy quality, security, cost efficiency, and compliance. KPIs will focus on plant performance, uptime, and overall system efficiency, providing a clear picture of the project’s success and areas for potential improvement.

Future outlook

The next project phases include adding renewable energy resources and battery energy storage, optimising the system for enhanced functionality through smart control. This will further solidify Ceres’ position as a leader in sustainable and efficient energy systems.

NEC XON’s solution not only meets the current needs of Ceres Fruit Processors but also positions the company for future growth and sustainability, ensuring a robust, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly energy supply.