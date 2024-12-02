Esquire achieves 200% growth in Black Friday online sales

Esquire achieved over 200% growth in online sales during Black Friday 2024 compared to the previous year.

Esquire invested over R600 000 to completely overhaul its online platform, transitioned from outdated ASPX.net and Flash-based systems to a modern platform powered by ASP.Net Core and React JS.

This extensive migration process, which spanned eight months, was completed just in time to handle the surge in Black Friday traffic and orders.

“The increase in sales is a result of several factors, including our revamped online platform and the expanded product range we’ve introduced in recent months,” said Kabir Ismail, GM of Esquire.

Esquire’s record-breaking performance was further strengthened by its broadened product portfolio.

While IT staples such as smart televisions, laptops, and peripherals remained top performers, there was a significant rise in sales from its Consumer Home Lifestyle Division. Key contributors to this success included products like air conditioners, air fryers, small and large home appliances, food preparation products as well as renewable energy products .

“Our diversified product mix has resonated strongly with customers, helping us capture new market segments and solidify our position as a comprehensive solutions provider,” says Ismail.

The redesigned platform was developed with a strong focus on enhancing the overall customer experience. Key features such as intuitive navigation, secure payment systems, and integrated courier services ensure a seamless and efficient shopping process.

“Our aim was to simplify the shopping experience while maintaining flexibility for customers, regardless of the device they use,” says Ismail. The platform is fully optimised for smartphones, tablets, and desktops, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Mariam Wadiwala, FM of ImproWeb, has been spearheading the web development project and has been instrumental in ensuring the website and backend systems are easy to operate.

“This is only Phase One of the project. We are now starting work on Phase Two, which will align our Virtual Reseller Network (VRN) and Syndicated Datafeed clients with the upgraded platform. The project is set to be completed by May 2025,” says Wadiwala.

Esquire’s Virtual Reseller Network (VRN) and Syndicated Datafeed provide resellers with realtime access to product data, pricing, and inventory, which can be seamlessly integrated into their e-commerce platforms.

The completion of Phase Two will enable resellers to benefit from automated catalogue synchronisation, real-time updates, and streamlined order processing. “These upgrades will ensure our reseller network remains competitive and well-positioned for growth alongside us,” Wadiwala adds.

Esquire is also enhancing its logistics capabilities through its CourierDirect platform, and developing a mobile app that will enable customers to place orders directly from their smartphones. “The new app will complement our fully mobile-compatible website, providing customers with a convenient and intuitive way to shop, whether they’re using smartphones, tablets, or desktops,” says Wadiwala.