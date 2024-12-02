Interactive video wall market to hit $39,44bn

The global interactive video wall market size is estimated to reach $39,44-billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 14% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research.

Increasing adoption of interactive video walls in educational institutes is expected to drive the growth. The market growth is ascribed to the rising demand for digital classrooms that allow students to work together for cooperative learning.

Interactive video walls enabled with multi-touch functionality are extensively used in museums to enable customised/personalised viewing experience to visitors.

The demand for interactive video walls equipped with LED displays has increased over the last few years. LED displays provides better clarity and are portable, thereby increasing the demand for such walls among museums.

In addition, the growth of interactive video wall market is attributed to an increase in the adoption of interactive display technologies, such as interactive tables and interactive kiosk, among others especially in North America, which currently accounts for the largest revenue share.

The media sector is witnessing a paradigm shift in terms of advertisement display methods. Interactive video walls are used as an advertising medium by several companies to attract a larger group of the crowd and grab the attention of passers-by.

