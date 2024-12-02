Technology empowers at-risk communities

In the healthcare sector, when people “fall through the cracks”, it often reveals deeper systemic issues: unmet health and social care needs.

Vulnerable communities across the globe face these challenges, and traditional healthcare systems often struggle to bridge gaps in access to care, writes Henry Adams, country manager of InterSystems South Africa.

A notable example of how collaboration and engagement technology can drive meaningful change in healthcare comes from Trust, formerly Harmony Health. By leveraging data, community networks, and established relationships, they illustrate how building trust can effectively close critical gaps in access to care.

Their approach highlights the potential of combining technology and community engagement to reshape the delivery of health and social services.

Addressing a Crisis and Building a Solution

The Covid-19 pandemic, especially during its second wave, highlighted stark inequities in healthcare access. In the US, during the pandemic’s second wave, vaccination efforts in underserved communities were hindered by mistrust. Health plans and government bodies struggled to reach people effectively.

Recognising this failure, Trust developed a new approach centred around trust and the power of local, community-based organisations (CBOs).

Trust’s model focused on empowering trusted local figures – community health workers, faith-based leaders, and volunteers – with advanced technology. These figures already had deep, established relationships with the people they served, and the technology amplified their impact.

Using a sophisticated app that supports text messaging, content sharing, and real-time language translation, CBOs could communicate effectively in over 100 languages.

This approach personalised engagement using analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), ensuring each individual’s experience was meaningful and impactful.

The Power of Community Trust

The app’s success lies in its simplicity on the surface and its complexity behind the scenes. Community leaders used it to deliver critical health messages, monitor needs, and organise services.

Starting as a vaccine outreach project, the model evolved to address broader issues, such as food security, mental health, and preventive health screenings. The result was a ripple effect: nearly 1,8-million people connected through a growing network of nearly 100 CBOs.

By receiving messages from known and trusted sources, community members were more responsive. Engagement rates rose by 35% to 40%, proving that trust and cultural relevance are fundamental to effective healthcare communication. This initiative transformed fragmented efforts into a cohesive, data-driven ecosystem of care, making a tangible difference in the lives of millions.

A Blueprint for South Africa

The challenges faced in underserved communities in the United States resonate deeply with South Africa’s own healthcare landscape. Here, systemic barriers, resource limitations, and deep-seated mistrust also hinder efforts to provide equitable healthcare. However, the model pioneered by Trust provides a compelling blueprint for South Africa.

By empowering local organisations and community leaders with the right technology, we can bridge critical gaps in our healthcare system.

Imagine a scenario where CBOs in South Africa – organisations focused on community health, food security, or mental wellness – could leverage similar technology to connect with individuals in multiple languages, provide real-time support, and ensure critical health and social needs are met.

The potential for impact is enormous, particularly in rural and underserved urban areas where traditional healthcare systems struggle to keep up with demand.

Interoperability and Scalability in a South African Context

A core strength of the solution lies in Trust’s use of InterSystems IRIS for Health, which enables seamless integration of data collected from every interaction into electronic health records and government systems.

This ensures continuity of care and streamlines processes, from enrolling uninsured individuals to improving access to preventive services. In South Africa, where healthcare data often sits in silos, a similar system could break down barriers, making healthcare more efficient and comprehensive.

The model’s scalability is crucial for addressing the needs of South Africa’s diverse and expansive population. By connecting disparate systems and enabling CBOs to work together, the approach creates a support network that adapts and grows based on the needs of each community.

Whether it’s addressing food insecurity, supporting maternal health, or connecting individuals to mental health resources, the technology ensures that no one is left behind.

Beyond Fragmented Healthcare in South Africa

Trust’s success in the United States demonstrates that technology when combined with the power of community trust, can transform healthcare delivery. South Africa has the opportunity to adapt and implement similar solutions, leveraging local networks and cultural dynamics to address unmet needs.

By investing in scalable, data-driven technology and empowering local organisations, we can close the gaps in our healthcare system and ensure that more people receive the care and support they deserve. Healthcare in South Africa doesn’t have to remain fragmented.

With the right approach, we can build a more connected, equitable, and responsive healthcare system.