A 24-hour snapshot of Black Friday shopping trends

Black Friday 2024 delivered a day of exciting deals and shopping activity, performing well above a typical shopping day and marginally higher than the levels in 2023, according to early insights from BankservAfrica.

Tracking the 24-hour results, BankservAfrica analysed transaction volumes against both the preceding day (Thursday 28 November), representing a typical shopping day, and Black Friday 2023 for a year-on-year comparison.

The BankservAfrica 3D-Secure online card authentication service showed the overall volumes were up by 27% compared to the previous day and 6% higher compared to Black Friday 2023.

The 24-hour summary highlights include: