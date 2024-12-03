Don’t let the holiday rush ruin your customer experience

Businesses generally, and retailers specifically, are about to enter a period that can best be described as the holiday rush.

Martie de Beer, contact centre executive at Telviva

High volumes, which started over the Black Friday period, will persist through the festive season. The challenge for businesses during this period is to manage the subsequent increase in customer interactions while maintaining high levels of customer service.

And so, as the period offers businesses the chance to attract, delight and retain customers, there’s also a risk that poor customer service and contact centre frustration does the opposite. Here are some practical tips for businesses to handle peak periods such as these effectively: