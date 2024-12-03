How SAPICS is supporting youth and tackling the skills gap

Supply chain industry body SAPICS has rolled out new initiatives and partnerships aimed at upskilling and empowering young graduates and professionals for career success, addressing the skills gap in the supply chain field and fighting the country’s high youth unemployment rate.

According to Stats SA, youth aged 15 to 24 and 25 to 34 have the highest unemployment rates in the country at 60,8% and 41,7% respectively. In today’s volatile and chaotic business environment, where change is the only certainty, supply chain management is an increasingly important profession. It ensures that goods and services are available when and where they are needed.

SAPICS stresses that it is imperative to build a pipeline of talent in this critical field, but notes that many graduates lack the skills, resources and experience to capitalise on opportunities in the profession.

To address this, SAPICS launched a drive to engage with key stakeholders to explore strategies and collaborations that will ensure the competency of supply chain management students.

“One of our objectives, as an industry body, is to create a pathway and provide support to ensure that academia and the supply chain requirements of the private and public sectors are aligned, for mutual benefit and advancement,” explains SAPICS president MJ Schoemaker.

The outcomes of these discussions have included the establishment by SAPICS of supply chain chapters or desks at selected universities. “SAPICS will offer support and resources, arrange events, and provide opportunities for dialogue, personal and professional development,” Schoemaker expands.

SAPICS will also facilitate industry’s involvement in research at universities. SAPICS will be a conduit for all industry sectors to connect and obtain information.

SAPICS corporate members have come to the party, too, and through SAPICS, will advise educational institutions of project work and vacation work opportunities for students. “SAPICS will create a database with these opportunities, and universities and students will have access to this information,” Schoemaker states.

Soft skills have been identified as an area where supply chain graduates are lacking. The first initiative to address this is a partnership between SAPICS and Unisa. Together, they have launched a series of lunchtime online Mini-Master Classes.

The inaugural class, held in August and led by Dr Alicia Weber, a senior lecturer at Unisa, focused on the importance of core values and personal branding. She was joined by Nikita Reddy, school manager at Mancosa, who examined strategic personal branding.

The second class, which took place in September, was titled “Navigating the Supply Chain Management Fast Lane: Enhancing your Personal Agility”. This session offered a compelling look at personal development and adaptability. It featured Regina Naiker from Castrol, who shared her personal experiences of achieving work-life balance, and Dikeledi Sathekge of Coca-Cola, who explored thriving within fast-paced organisational environments, drawing from her background in logistics and digital transformation.

The October class, titled “Balancing Tech and Talent – Skills for Success in AI-Enhanced Supply Chains,” explored the integration of technology and human skills in modern supply chains. Alvin Kalideen from SANDVIK Group opened this session with a reflection on the historical evolution of AI and its impact on the supply chain industry. He was joined by Tony Mthethwa of Microsoft, who presented his take on the critical skills needed in AI-enhanced workplaces, highlighting the need to blend technical competencies, such as data analytics and process engineering, with essential soft skills, including communication, adaptability, and creativity.

“These Mini-Master Classes are playing a vital role in developing the crucial soft skills required for emerging supply chain professionals. Students have already provided enthusiastic feedback, commending the classes for being entertaining and providing tangible benefits,” reports Schoemaker.

In addition to the UNISA Mini-Master Classes, SAPICS addressed the pressing need to develop supply chain professionals’ soft skills by arranging a webinar with leadership development and training specialist Dr Hekkie van der Westhuizen. He covered the important areas of self-leadership, emotional intelligence and conflict management.

SAPICS has also entered into discussions with the University of KwaZulu-Natal and Stellenbosch University, to formalise its support for students studying Supply Chain Management and Logistics and Industrial Engineering. Engagement with the University of Johannesburg has led to a Memorandum of Understanding whereby students will receive memberships of SAPICS.

Site visits will also be arranged for students, and the university will be involved in the SAPICS Young Professional and Student Conference in February 2025. This is an annual event hosted by SAPICS and geared towards ensuring that young professionals are industry-ready for job opportunities in the dynamic and increasingly critical supply chain management field, and that students are aware of the exciting career opportunities in the profession.

In addition to compelling presentations by an array of insightful, relevant and inspiring presenters, the annual SAPICS Young Professional and Student Conference also offers vital networking and mentoring opportunities. “These are critical components for career success,” Schoemaker concludes.