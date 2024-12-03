MTN debuts biodegradable SIM cards

MTN South Africa has launched eco-friendly biodegradable SIM cards.

Keabetswe Mabe, GM: sustainability and B-BBEE at MTN SA, says: “As a company deeply rooted in South Africa, we are acutely aware of the environmental challenges our planet faces as well as the significant waste challenge due to the high churn of simcard churn in the market from prepaid customers. We are committed to being part of the solution, and the launch of our biodegradable SIM cards is a testament to this commitment.”

The raw materials used in the production of the SIM cards are 100% FSC certified, meaning they come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits. The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is a global organisation dedicated to promoting responsible forest management.

Unlike traditional plastic SIM cards, which do not decompose, the MTN biodegradable SIM cards will degrade within three to six months when placed in a landfill, soil, or sea. This significant improvement aligns with MTN’s sustainability goals and its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Mabe adds: ” We’re excited about the potential of these biodegradable SIM cards to make a real difference. Our choice to use FSC certified materials is a reflection of our dedication to sustainability, not just in our products, but in our values. We are not only ensuring the sustainability of our products but also contributing to a global effort to protect our forests and the wildlife that depends on them.”

“We are thrilled to take this important step towards sustainability, offering our customers a product that not only meets their connectivity needs but also helps protect the planet,” says Wanda Matandela, chief commercial operations officer at MTN SA. “Our new biodegradable SIM cards reflect our commitment to creating long-term value for our customers, business, and the environment. It’s part of our broader strategy to lead in both digital innovation and environmental stewardship.”

The eco-friendly biodegradable SIM cards maintain the same service, network connectivity, and security customers expect from MTN, without compromising on performance.

“From this month, we will start distributing these SIM cards to MTN stores and partners across the country. Existing customers can easily upgrade to the eco-friendly option, while new customers can receive a SIM card designed with both function and sustainability in mind,” concludes Matandela.