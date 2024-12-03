Syspro extends global footprint with UK acquisition

Syspro has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire long-standing partner, NexSys, a specialist provider of digital manufacturing and distribution software in the UK, and part of Alternative Investment Market (AIM) listed K3 Business Technology Group.

The carve-out acquisition of NexSys is a key milestone in SYSPRO’s strategy to expand its global footprint, strengthening its presence in the UK and extending its reach across Europe. The acquisition will also enable SYSPRO to expand its highly regarded digital manufacturing suite with new products and capabilities designed to meet the evolving needs of global customers. SYSPRO’s expanded digital manufacturing suite empowers midmarket manufacturing and distribution organizations to drive automation, visibility and traceability of their operations in a cloud, on-premise or hybrid environment, delivering best-of-benchmark efficiency and quality production processes.

The announcement comes shortly after Advent, a leading global private equity investor, took ownership of Syspro in October. The acquisition marks the first major initiative under the new ownership.

The acquisition builds on a long and successful partnership between Sysprp and NexSys, during which NexSys established itself as a trusted provider of digital solutions to manufacturing and distribution companies across the UK.

“NexSys has been a valued partner for many years, and we’re delighted to formally welcome them into Syspro,” said Jaco Maritz, CEO of Sypro. “This acquisition marks an important step in expanding our market presence in the UK and Europe, as well as purpose-built software products to enhance our high-quality software suite, setting the tone for a new phase in Syspro’s business evolution.

“The NexSys team brings exceptional talent, deep industry knowledge, and proven solutions and capabilities, which align seamlessly with our customer-centric approach and strategic vision. By combining our strengths, we enhance our market position to deliver even greater value to the manufacturing and distribution sectors.”

Nick McGrane, MD of NexSys, comments: “Joining Syspro is a significant milestone for our company. We are confident that this will open new opportunities for our team and customers, enabling us to combine our expertise, expand the SYSPRO software suite, and create a stronger and more competitive business.”

The transaction is expected to close in January pending final shareholder approval and customary regulatory and closing conditions.