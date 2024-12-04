Africa to benefit from Smart LEO networks

Q-KON is extending its collaboration with Eutelsat OneWeb to develop end-user portfolio service sets engineered to meet the needs of niche market sectors in sub-Saharan Africa.

Recognising the challenges inherent in the African connectivity landscape, Q-KON is working with Eutelsat OneWeb to deliver Smart LEO networks for Africa.

The current expansion of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, and the entry of a number of new players into the market, shows that this technology has now truly come of age.

While the performance and cost advantages of LEO satellite connectivity have been demonstrated, what has been lacking (at least in an African context) is the ability or willingness to adapt to local circumstances.

Smart LEO Networks from Q-KON and OneWeb combine the benefits of global LEO networks with the flexibility and adaptability required to meet African use-case scenarios. Key features include the locating of gateway infrastructure within Africa, and user terminals optimised for maximum uptime.

Eutelsat OneWeb’s development of a Smart Network domain on the LEO constellation has created an opportunity for Q-KON. Its Twoobii Smart Satellite Services model is built for exactly the kind of flexibility that is required to marry the proven advantages of LEO with tailormade functionality for local users.

Together, Eutelsat OneWeb and Q-KON aim to expand the reach and availability of LEO satellite connectivity services across sub-Saharan Africa so that enterprises and communities can take advantage of the high-speed, low-latency connectivity that LEO constellations deliver.

Q-KON began working with OneWeb in 2023, when Eutelsat’s OneWeb LEO satellite connectivity was incorporated into Q-KON’s Twoobii Smart Satellite Services solution. The success of this ongoing partnership has led directly to this expansion of services.

“By combining our local expertise and engineering know-how with Eutelsat Oneweb’s advanced satellite infrastructure, we have added additional capacity to Twoobii-LEO. This in turn will accelerate its expansion and further our ability to provide fast, reliable internet to communities in sub-Saharan Africa and companies in the healthcare, fintech and retail sectors,” explains Dr Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON. “By providing cutting-edge satellite network solutions, we can anticipate and meet the growing demands for low-cost, high availability and trusted connectivity services.”