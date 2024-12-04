All the top vendors for 2024

The votes are in, and South African resellers have named their favourite vendors for 2024.
The 12th annual Channelwise Awards survey attracted a record 2 828 voters, who named their favourite vendors in 10 categories, as follows:
Infrastructure hardware
Servers – Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Cisco
Storage – Dell, Seagate, HPE, Western Digital, Synology
Hyperconverged infrastructure – Dell, VMware, HPE, Cisco
Racks and Cabinets – APC, HPE, Linkqnet, RCT
Cooling – Liquid Stack, Schneider Electric, Fujitsu, Vertiv
Data Centre Software
Virtualisation and Containers – VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Veeam, Nutanix
Backup – Veeam, Dell, HPE, Synology
Cloud and Subscription – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Axiz Cloud
DCIM – Microsoft System Centre, Lenovo xClarity, CommScope
Networking and Connectivity
Switches – TP-Link, Cisco, D-Link, Aruba
Routers – TP-Link, D-Link, Mikrotik, Cisco, Huawei
WiFi – Uniquiti, TP-Link, Huawei, Cisco, HPE Aruba
Structured Cabling – Linkqnet, Molex, Ubiquiti, Krone
SD-WAN – Huawei, Fortinet, Cisco Meraki, VMware, HPE Aruba
Unified Communications – Yealink, Logitech, Teams, Cisco
Energy and Power Solutions
Inverters – Mecer, Sunsynk, Eaton, Ecoflow
Solar Panels – Gizzu, Mecer, Canadian Solar, JA Solar
UPSes – Eaton, RCT, Proline, APC
All-in-one power solutions – Gizzu, Ecoflow, Mecer, RCT
Batteries – Gizzu, Mecer, Duracell, Sunsynk, Dyness, RCT
Printers and Consumables
A3 Printers – Canon, HP, Brother, Epson
A4 Printers – HP, Canon, Brother, Epson
Production Printers – HP, Canon, Epson
3D Printers – Creality, Desktop Metal, FormLabs, SnapMaker
Copiers – Canon, HP, Konica Minolta, Kyocera
Consumables – Canon, HP, Brother, Epson
End User Computing
Desktop Computers – Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc, Acer, ASUS
Workstations – Dell, HP Inc, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer
Gaming PCs – ASUS, MSI, Alienware/Dell, Acer
Notebooks – Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc, Acer, ASUS
Gaming Notebooks – ASUS, Alienware/Dell, MSI, Legion/Lenovo, Acer
Tablets – Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Dell, Huawei
Cybersecurity
Endpoint Security – Kaspersky, Fortinet, ESET
Network Security – Fortinet, Cisco, Azure, Sophos
Cloud Security – Cisco, Trend Micro, Check Point, IBM
Mobile Security – Kaspersky, Fortinet, ESET, BitDefender
Application Security – Mimecast, Trend Micro, F5
Data Security – Fortinet, Check Point, CloudFlare, Trend Micro
Managed Security – Cisco, Sophos, Check Point, SolarWinds
Identity/Access Security – Microsoft, Cisco, IBM
Consolidation Platforms – Fortinet, Check Point, SolarWinds, CrowdStrike
Security and Surveillance
Security Cameras – Hikvision, Dahua, Axis
Security Sensors – Optex, Schneider Electric, Ring, Frontpoint, ABUS
Drones – DJI, Volkano, Andowl
Access Security – Hikvision, ZKTeco, Axis, Bosch
Software and Services
Automation – Zoho, HubSpot, Docuware, Blue Prism
Data Management – Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, IBM DB2, SAS
ERP – Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Oracle, Syspro
CRM – Microsoft CRM, Sage, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Zoho
Accounting – Sage, Quickbooks, Xero, Zoho
Payroll – Sage, Quickbooks, Microsoft Dynamics, Xero
Components, Peripherals and Accessories
Scanners – Canon, Epson, Brother, HP Inc
Projectors – Epson, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG
Monitors – Dell, Samsung, LG, ASUS, MSI, AOC, HP Inc
Interactive Displays – Samsung, Lg, Logitech, Huawei, Microsoft
Headphones – Logitech, JBL, Jabra, Bose, Bang & Olufsen, WINX
Keyboard/mouse/joystick/headset – Logitech, Corsair, Redragon, Apple, MSI, Genius, Kensington
CPU, GPU, NPU – Intel, AMD, Nvidia, MSI, ASUS
Memory – Crucial, Kingston, Corsair, Samsung, Transcend
SSD – Crucial, Samsung, Kingston, Seagate, Adata, Hikvision
Webcams – Logitech, Microsoft, Dell, WINX, Genius
Bags and Sleeves – Targus, Port Designs, Everki, Volkano, Belkin