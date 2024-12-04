All the top vendors for 2024

The votes are in, and South African resellers have named their favourite vendors for 2024.

The 12th annual Channelwise Awards survey attracted a record 2 828 voters, who named their favourite vendors in 10 categories, as follows:

Infrastructure hardware

Servers – Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Cisco

Storage – Dell, Seagate, HPE, Western Digital, Synology

Hyperconverged infrastructure – Dell, VMware, HPE, Cisco

Racks and Cabinets – APC, HPE, Linkqnet, RCT

Cooling – Liquid Stack, Schneider Electric, Fujitsu, Vertiv

Data Centre Software

Virtualisation and Containers – VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Veeam, Nutanix

Backup – Veeam, Dell, HPE, Synology

Cloud and Subscription – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Axiz Cloud

DCIM – Microsoft System Centre, Lenovo xClarity, CommScope

Networking and Connectivity

Switches – TP-Link, Cisco, D-Link, Aruba

Routers – TP-Link, D-Link, Mikrotik, Cisco, Huawei

WiFi – Uniquiti, TP-Link, Huawei, Cisco, HPE Aruba

Structured Cabling – Linkqnet, Molex, Ubiquiti, Krone

SD-WAN – Huawei, Fortinet, Cisco Meraki, VMware, HPE Aruba

Unified Communications – Yealink, Logitech, Teams, Cisco

Energy and Power Solutions

Inverters – Mecer, Sunsynk, Eaton, Ecoflow

Solar Panels – Gizzu, Mecer, Canadian Solar, JA Solar

UPSes – Eaton, RCT, Proline, APC

All-in-one power solutions – Gizzu, Ecoflow, Mecer, RCT

Batteries – Gizzu, Mecer, Duracell, Sunsynk, Dyness, RCT

Printers and Consumables

A3 Printers – Canon, HP, Brother, Epson

A4 Printers – HP, Canon, Brother, Epson

Production Printers – HP, Canon, Epson

3D Printers – Creality, Desktop Metal, FormLabs, SnapMaker

Copiers – Canon, HP, Konica Minolta, Kyocera

Consumables – Canon, HP, Brother, Epson

End User Computing

Desktop Computers – Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc, Acer, ASUS

Workstations – Dell, HP Inc, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer

Gaming PCs – ASUS, MSI, Alienware/Dell, Acer

Notebooks – Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc, Acer, ASUS

Gaming Notebooks – ASUS, Alienware/Dell, MSI, Legion/Lenovo, Acer

Tablets – Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Dell, Huawei

Cybersecurity

Endpoint Security – Kaspersky, Fortinet, ESET

Network Security – Fortinet, Cisco, Azure, Sophos

Cloud Security – Cisco, Trend Micro, Check Point, IBM

Mobile Security – Kaspersky, Fortinet, ESET, BitDefender

Application Security – Mimecast, Trend Micro, F5

Data Security – Fortinet, Check Point, CloudFlare, Trend Micro

Managed Security – Cisco, Sophos, Check Point, SolarWinds

Identity/Access Security – Microsoft, Cisco, IBM

Consolidation Platforms – Fortinet, Check Point, SolarWinds, CrowdStrike

Security and Surveillance

Security Cameras – Hikvision, Dahua, Axis

Security Sensors – Optex, Schneider Electric, Ring, Frontpoint, ABUS

Drones – DJI, Volkano, Andowl

Access Security – Hikvision, ZKTeco, Axis, Bosch

Software and Services

Automation – Zoho, HubSpot, Docuware, Blue Prism

Data Management – Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, IBM DB2, SAS

ERP – Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Oracle, Syspro

CRM – Microsoft CRM, Sage, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Zoho

Accounting – Sage, Quickbooks, Xero, Zoho

Payroll – Sage, Quickbooks, Microsoft Dynamics, Xero

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

Scanners – Canon, Epson, Brother, HP Inc

Projectors – Epson, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG

Monitors – Dell, Samsung, LG, ASUS, MSI, AOC, HP Inc

Interactive Displays – Samsung, Lg, Logitech, Huawei, Microsoft

Headphones – Logitech, JBL, Jabra, Bose, Bang & Olufsen, WINX

Keyboard/mouse/joystick/headset – Logitech, Corsair, Redragon, Apple, MSI, Genius, Kensington

CPU, GPU, NPU – Intel, AMD, Nvidia, MSI, ASUS

Memory – Crucial, Kingston, Corsair, Samsung, Transcend

SSD – Crucial, Samsung, Kingston, Seagate, Adata, Hikvision

Webcams – Logitech, Microsoft, Dell, WINX, Genius

Bags and Sleeves – Targus, Port Designs, Everki, Volkano, Belkin