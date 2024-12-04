All the top vendors for 2024

Dec 4, 2024

The votes are in, and South African resellers have named their favourite vendors for 2024.

The 12th annual Channelwise Awards survey attracted a record 2 828 voters, who named their favourite vendors in 10 categories, as follows:

 

Infrastructure hardware

Servers – Dell, HPE, Lenovo, Cisco

Storage – Dell, Seagate, HPE, Western Digital, Synology

Hyperconverged infrastructure – Dell, VMware, HPE, Cisco

Racks and Cabinets – APC, HPE, Linkqnet, RCT

Cooling – Liquid Stack, Schneider Electric, Fujitsu, Vertiv

 

Data Centre Software

Virtualisation and Containers – VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Veeam, Nutanix

Backup – Veeam, Dell, HPE, Synology

Cloud and Subscription – Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services, Axiz Cloud

DCIM – Microsoft System Centre, Lenovo xClarity, CommScope

 

Networking and Connectivity

Switches – TP-Link, Cisco, D-Link, Aruba

Routers – TP-Link, D-Link, Mikrotik, Cisco, Huawei

WiFi – Uniquiti, TP-Link, Huawei, Cisco, HPE Aruba

Structured Cabling – Linkqnet, Molex, Ubiquiti, Krone

SD-WAN – Huawei, Fortinet, Cisco Meraki, VMware, HPE Aruba

Unified Communications – Yealink, Logitech, Teams, Cisco

 

Energy and Power Solutions

Inverters – Mecer, Sunsynk, Eaton, Ecoflow

Solar Panels – Gizzu, Mecer, Canadian Solar, JA Solar

UPSes – Eaton, RCT, Proline, APC

All-in-one power solutions – Gizzu, Ecoflow, Mecer, RCT

Batteries – Gizzu, Mecer, Duracell, Sunsynk, Dyness, RCT

 

Printers and Consumables

A3 Printers – Canon, HP, Brother, Epson

A4 Printers – HP, Canon, Brother, Epson

Production Printers – HP, Canon, Epson

3D Printers – Creality, Desktop Metal, FormLabs, SnapMaker

Copiers – Canon, HP, Konica Minolta, Kyocera

Consumables – Canon, HP, Brother, Epson

 

End User Computing

Desktop Computers – Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc, Acer, ASUS

Workstations – Dell, HP Inc, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer

Gaming PCs – ASUS, MSI, Alienware/Dell, Acer

Notebooks – Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc, Acer, ASUS

Gaming Notebooks – ASUS, Alienware/Dell, MSI, Legion/Lenovo, Acer

Tablets – Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Dell, Huawei

 

Cybersecurity

Endpoint Security – Kaspersky, Fortinet, ESET

Network Security – Fortinet, Cisco, Azure, Sophos

Cloud Security – Cisco, Trend Micro, Check Point, IBM

Mobile Security – Kaspersky, Fortinet, ESET, BitDefender

Application Security – Mimecast, Trend Micro, F5

Data Security – Fortinet, Check Point, CloudFlare, Trend Micro

Managed Security – Cisco, Sophos, Check Point, SolarWinds

Identity/Access Security – Microsoft, Cisco, IBM

Consolidation Platforms – Fortinet, Check Point, SolarWinds, CrowdStrike

 

Security and Surveillance

Security Cameras – Hikvision, Dahua, Axis

Security Sensors – Optex, Schneider Electric, Ring, Frontpoint, ABUS

Drones – DJI, Volkano, Andowl

Access Security – Hikvision, ZKTeco, Axis, Bosch

 

Software and Services

Automation – Zoho, HubSpot, Docuware, Blue Prism

Data Management – Microsoft SQL Server, Oracle, IBM DB2, SAS

ERP – Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, Oracle, Syspro

CRM – Microsoft CRM, Sage, Salesforce, SAP, Oracle, Zoho

Accounting – Sage, Quickbooks, Xero, Zoho

Payroll – Sage, Quickbooks, Microsoft Dynamics, Xero

 

Components, Peripherals and Accessories

Scanners – Canon, Epson, Brother, HP Inc

Projectors – Epson, Acer, Dell, Samsung, Xiaomi, LG

Monitors – Dell, Samsung, LG, ASUS, MSI, AOC, HP Inc

Interactive Displays – Samsung, Lg, Logitech, Huawei, Microsoft

Headphones – Logitech, JBL, Jabra, Bose, Bang & Olufsen, WINX

Keyboard/mouse/joystick/headset – Logitech, Corsair, Redragon, Apple, MSI, Genius, Kensington

CPU, GPU, NPU – Intel, AMD, Nvidia, MSI, ASUS

Memory – Crucial, Kingston, Corsair, Samsung, Transcend

SSD – Crucial, Samsung, Kingston, Seagate, Adata, Hikvision

Webcams – Logitech, Microsoft, Dell, WINX, Genius

Bags and Sleeves – Targus, Port Designs, Everki, Volkano, Belkin