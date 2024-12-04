Bolt Accelerator Program expanded to SA

Bolt has extended its economic empowerment initiative Bolt Accelerator Program, to South Africa. A €20 000 seed fund is now available to support business plans developed by Bolt drivers or their immediate family members.

Program beneficiaries will be invited to pitch business ideas addressing real-life tech mobility challenges in South Africa, focused on sustainability, creating more people-centric cities, or inclusive mobility.

Applicants can submit their ideas by visiting bit.ly/BAPZA.

The program will be run in close partnership with Pranary, whose network of mentors will support eligible participants in developing their business plans. Selected participants will be equipped with invaluable mentorship and workshops. Top 10 business ideas will receive the seed funding of €2 000 (close to R40 000) each, along with additional mentoring.

Simo Kalajdzic, Bolt’s senior operations manager for South Africa, says: “We see ride-hailing as more than just a source of income; it’s a launchpad for entrepreneurial dreams. We’re excited to support the drivers’ innovative projects, helping them build sustainable businesses, contribute to their communities, and potentially even become partners in Bolt’s ongoing success story. Building on the positive momentum from our launches in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana, we’re thrilled to extend this opportunity to South African drivers and their family members.”

Sandras Phiri, founder and CEO of Pranary, adds: “We’re excited to partner with Bolt on this transformative initiative. At Pranary, we believe in practical, hands-on learning that produces real results. Through our AI-enhanced platform and network of experienced mentors, we’ll provide participating drivers with the tools, skills and guidance needed to turn their innovative ideas into viable businesses. This program perfectly aligns with our mission to empower entrepreneurs through actionable learning and immediate implementation.”

The Bolt Accelerator Program has so far funded 30 Bolt driver partners from Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana to create businesses that range from maintenance mobile apps, charging stations for EVs and fleet management. A further 360 drivers have participated in the Bolt Academy skills development program.