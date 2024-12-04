Intel launches Arc B-Series graphics cards

Intel has announced the new Intel Arc B-Series graphics cards (code-named Battlemage).

The Intel Arc B580 and B570 GPUs offer best-in-class value for performance at price points that are accessible to most gamers, deliver modern gaming features and are engineered to accelerate AI workloads.

The included Intel Xe Matrix Extensions (XMX) AI engines power the newly introduced XeSS 2, comprised of three technologies that together increase performance, visual fluidity and responsiveness.

“The new Intel Arc B-Series GPUs are the perfect upgrades for gamers,” says Vivian Lien, Intel vice-president and M of Client Graphics. “They deliver leading performance-per-dollar and great 1440p gaming experiences with XeSS 2, second-generation ray tracing engines and XMX AI engines. We’re delighted to be joined by more partners than ever so that gamers have more choice in finding their perfect design.”

The Intel Arc B-Series GPUs use Intel’s latest Xe2 architecture, optimized to deliver improved efficiency and higher performance per core with less software overhead. Second-generation Xe-cores deliver the solid compute capabilities required for modern workloads and include high-performance XMX AI engines. New Xe-cores are supported by more capable ray tracing units, better mesh shading performance and improved support of key graphics functions to significantly increase performance efficiency with the latest game engines.

XeSS 2 now includes three technologies: XeSS Super Resolution, XeSS Frame Generation and Xe Low Latency. XeSS Super Resolution is the key technology that underpinned first-generation XeSS, which has offered AI-based upscaling for more than two years and now supports more than 150 games.

New AI-powered XeSS Frame Generation adds interpolated frames using optical flow and motion vector reprojection to provide higher fluidity gaming. And new Xe Low Latency integrates with the game engine to provide faster response to gamers’ inputs. With all three technologies activated, XeSS 2 is capable of increasing the frames-per-second output by up to 3.9x to deliver high performance in demanding AAA games.

Compared with the previous generation, the Intel Arc B-Series GPUs offer 70% better performance per Xe-core and 50% more performance per watt. The B580 GPU, when compared to the Intel Arc A750 GPU, is on average 24% faster at 1440p with some games up to 78% faster. When compared to the competition, the Intel Arc B580 GPU offers up to 32% better performance-per-dollar.

With 12GB of dedicated GPU memory for the Intel Arc B580 and 10GB for the Intel Arc B570, gamers can expect high-performance gaming at 1440p ultra quality settings, enhanced by AI-powered XeSS 2 technologies.

New Intel Graphics Software provides access to display settings including color and scaling modes and variable refresh rate (VRR) support. 3D graphics settings include a frames-per-second limiter and a driver-level low-latency mode. Performance controls include basic and advanced overclocking and metrics powered by the widely adopted open source PresentMon, which now includes support for frame generation and latency measurements.