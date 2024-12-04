Pinnacle scoops Channelwise Distributor of the Year 2024 award

Pinnacle has reclaimed the coveted Channelwise Distributor of the Year title, pipping Axiz, Mustek, Tarsus Distribution and Rectron at the post.
The prestigious awards are the culmination of the 12th annual Channelwise Distributor of the Year survey.
This year, 2 828 resellers cast their votes, choosing their favourite vendors and distributors in 10 categories.
Category winners, based on the number of votes cast, were as follows:
- Infrastructure Hardware Distributor of the Year – Axiz, followed by Pinnacle and Tarsus Distribution
- Data Centre Software Distributor of the Year – Axiz, then Pinnacle and First Distribution
- Networking and Connectivity Distributor of the Year – Pinnacle, with Axiz second and Mustek third
- Energy and Power Solutions Distributor of the Year – Syntech Distribution, followed by Mustek and Pinnacle
- Printers and Consumables Distributor of the Year – Mustek, then Pinnacle and Tarsus Distribution
- End User Computing Distributor of the Year – Pinnacle, with Axiz second and Syntech Distribution third
- Cybersecurity Distributor of the Year – Axiz, then Pinnacle and First Distribution
- Security and Surveillance Distributor of the Year – Pinnacle, followed by Syntech Distribution and Axiz
- Software and Services Distributor of the Year – Axiz, then Pinnacle and Tarsus Distribution
- Computers, Peripherals and Accessories Distributor of the Year – Syntech Distribution, then Pinnacle and Rectron