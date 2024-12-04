Pinnacle scoops Channelwise Distributor of the Year 2024 award

Pinnacle has reclaimed the coveted Channelwise Distributor of the Year title, pipping Axiz, Mustek, Tarsus Distribution and Rectron at the post.

The prestigious awards are the culmination of the 12th annual Channelwise Distributor of the Year survey.

This year, 2 828 resellers cast their votes, choosing their favourite vendors and distributors in 10 categories.

Category winners, based on the number of votes cast, were as follows: